Texas-based module maker Sirius PV has introduced new partnerships with Caelux and IronRidge at the RE+ 2026 in Las Vegas, leading to new and refreshed products across its lineup. The partnership with Caleux has resulted in the Sirius PV's new HybridTandem residential solar module, made with Caelux's Energy Producing Glass and rated to produce 525 W DC under standard test conditions in the same footprint as the company's existing 450 W residential modules. Sirius PV says that power rating is expected to increase over time as the Caelux technology continues to develop. In recent remarks to pv ...

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