

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L) reported a profit for its first half that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled GBP219.9 million, or GBP0.5802 per share. This compares with GBP186.8 million, or GBP0.4929 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Halma Plc reported adjusted earnings of GBP250.2 million or GBP0.6624 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.8% to GBP1.433 billion from GBP1.237 billion last year.



Halma Plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP219.9 Mln. vs. GBP186.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.5802 vs. GBP0.4929 last year. -Revenue: GBP1.433 Bln vs. GBP1.237 Bln last year.



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