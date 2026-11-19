

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey Plc (JMAT.L), a sustainable technologies and specialty chemicals company, Thursday announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Richard Pike, will be stepping down from his role on December 31, to pursue the next chapter of his career.



Olivier Krotoszyner, the current Head of Strategy & Corporate Development and former COO of the company's clean air business, will be taking over from him, effective January 1, 2027.



On Wednesday, shares closed at 2320 pence, down 1.28% on the London Stock Exchange.



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