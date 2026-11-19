New K2 division launches a modern, data-driven broking house dedicated to the delegated authority sector.

Summit Risk Partners Limited (SRP), a newly launched division of K2 Insurance Services, announced today it is officially open for business as a registered Lloyd's broker. Built specifically for the future of delegated authority, SRP aims to elevate service provision and set a new standard for outcomes across delegated and programme business in the Lloyd's and London markets.

Co-founded by James Baird, CEO, and Jamie Beckett, Managing Director, the specialist broking house operates free from legacy systems and mindsets. SRP combines deep industry expertise with modern technology, actionable insight, and a relentless focus on client success for coverholders, MGAs, underwriting businesses and capacity providers.

Key Operational Highlights:

Market Status: Registered Lloyd's broker trading under the pseudonym SUM (Broker Number 2336), sponsored by three leading Lloyd's Managing Agents.

Registered Lloyd's broker trading under the pseudonym SUM (Broker Number 2336), sponsored by three leading Lloyd's Managing Agents. Footprint: Operates in the UK through Summit RP GmbH (UK Branch), an appointed representative of K2 Group Holdings Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, with European permissions held by Summit RP GmbH, established in Germany in April 2026 and authorised in July 2026, with operations in London and Hamburg.

Operates in the UK through Summit RP GmbH (UK Branch), an appointed representative of K2 Group Holdings Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, with European permissions held by Summit RP GmbH, established in Germany in April 2026 and authorised in July 2026, with operations in London and Hamburg. Specialty Focus: Supporting multiple lines of business within Lloyd's, including delegated authority, programme, binder and structured insurance across specialty classes, with further opportunities in development for 2027.

Supporting multiple lines of business within Lloyd's, including delegated authority, programme, binder and structured insurance across specialty classes, with further opportunities in development for 2027. Active Pipeline: A specialist team of Lloyd's brokers is already servicing onboarded clients, with a robust pipeline built following a full 2026 programme of international market engagement (including WSIA, FASE, UAC and Target Markets). SRP continues to expand its team and international network.

"Specialist clients should expect specialist outcomes," said James Baird, Co-Founder and CEO of SRP. "We're building a data-driven, client-focused broking house to deliver elevated outcomes across the full life of a programme, especially post-bind, where the sector has historically fallen short. We're also building a platform for like-minded brokers who share that ambition. We thank K2 Insurance Services, particularly Bob Kimmel and Nate Hunter, and our three Lloyd's managing agent sponsors for backing that vision."

"Delegated authority is central to how K2 does business," said Bob Kimmel, CEO of K2 Insurance Services. "SRP extends that expertise into Lloyd's and European markets, led by people who know the sector inside out. We're proud to back JamesJamie and the SRP team as they build something new."

For more information about SRP, please visit summitrp.com.

About Summit Risk Partners Limited:

Summit Risk Partners Limited (SRP) is a specialist Lloyd's broker dedicated to the delegated authority sector. Co-founded by James Baird (CEO) and Jamie Beckett (Managing Director), SRP is built for the future of delegated and programme business, operating free from legacy systems and mindsets to combine specialist expertise with modern technology and a client-centric approach. Headquartered in London, with European operations in Hamburg through Summit RP GmbH, SRP operates in the UK through Summit RP GmbH (UK Branch), an appointed representative of K2 Group Holdings Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. It is a registered Lloyd's broker (pseudonym SUM, Broker Number 2336) built to deliver Elevated Outcomes for clients in the London market.

SRP is a K2 Insurance Services brand.

About K2 Insurance Services:

K2 Insurance Services is an insurance services holding company that owns and controls a diverse set of MGAs, marketing, underwriting and servicing over $2 billion annually in niche commercial and personal insurance premiums. Our mission is to protect what matters most to our partners and clients through personalised and specialty insurance products by distributing innovative programmes and products through trusted direct, retail and wholesale channels. Formed and led by successful insurance industry veterans and backed by Warburg Pincus, K2 is leading the way with specialty insurance programmes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261119978951/en/

Contacts:

Programme Contact:

James Baird, Co-Founder CEO

james.baird@summitrp.com

Media Contact:

Katherine Moura, Chief Brand Communications Officer

press@k2ins.com