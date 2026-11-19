Preparing for 2027: SAMDUO Highlights Smart Home Energy Storage as Dutch Net Metering Ends

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Netherlands is approaching a major change in its residential energy landscape. From 1 January 2027, the country's net metering scheme (salderingsregeling) will officially end, changing how households with solar panels manage the electricity they generate and consume.

According to market data, approximately 36% of residential addresses in the Netherlands had registered solar PV systems in 2024, up from 33% in 2023. Residential solar installations reached a combined capacity of 11,672 MWp, representing approximately 40% of the country's total installed solar capacity.

Once net metering ends, households will no longer be able to offset electricity fed into the grid against electricity purchased from it. Instead, surplus electricity will receive separate compensation from energy suppliers. Meanwhile, feed-in charges (terugleverkosten) have already become an additional cost for many solar households.

This shift makes maximising solar self-consumption increasingly important. SAMDUO highlights the role of accessible home energy storage and intelligent energy management in helping households make better use of their existing solar installations.

SAMDUO's Nex E6000 and Nex E6000H home energy storage systems are designed to store surplus solar electricity for later use. Their plug-in design offers an accessible option for households looking to add storage to existing solar setups without necessarily undertaking a complete system overhaul. Compatibility and installation requirements depend on the existing configuration.

The SAMDUO P1 Meter helps households monitor electricity consumption and energy flows. Combined with AI Mode, the system considers solar generation forecasts, household consumption, battery state of charge and dynamic electricity prices to optimise energy scheduling.

The end of net metering marks a new phase in household energy management. SAMDUO aims to advance home energy solutions beyond standalone storage towards a smarter, more connected and data-driven energy ecosystem, empowering households to manage their energy and make greater use of the solar electricity they generate.

About SAMDUO

SAMDUO is a home energy brand developing intelligent energy solutions for European households. Built on an industrial foundation with more than two decades of experience in precision manufacturing, power and energy storage, SAMDUO combines engineering, product design and intelligent energy management to help households store, manage and use energy more proactively.

Home Energy Intelligence for every home. Own Your Power.

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