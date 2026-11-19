

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey Plc (JMAT.L), a speciality chemicals and sustainable technologies company, Thursday reported lower pre-tax profit from continuing operations for the first half, despite higher revenue, mainly due to impairment charges on investments in associates and financial assets. The company also raised its full-year outlook for underlying operating profit.



Profit before tax from continuing operations declined to £15 million from £86 million a year ago.



The company recorded impairment charges of £63 million on investments in associates and £62 million on financial assets, compared with no such charges in the prior-year period.



Excluding one-time items, underlying pre-tax profit rose 47% to £162 million from £110 million last year.



Net loss from continuing operations was £15 million or 11.8p per share, compared with £16 million or 12.7p per share loss a year ago.



Underlying profit from continuing operations increased to £129 million or 102.2p per basic share from £86 million or 68.2p per basic share last year.



Including discontinued operations, the company reported net profit of £335 million or 262.5 pence per share, compared with a loss of £18 million or 14.2 pence per share a year ago.



Operating profit rose to £170 million from £117 million last year, while underlying operating profit climbed 32% to £187 million.



Revenue increased 35% to £7.206 billion from £5.353 billion in the previous year.



The Board approved an interim dividend of 22.7p per share, up 3% from 22p per share a year ago, payable on February 2, to shareholders on record as of November 27.



For the full year, the company now expects group underlying operating profit to grow at a high single-digit percentage rate, compared with its previous outlook for low- to mid-single-digit growth, at constant precious metal prices and constant currency.



On the LSE, Johnson Matthey shares closed down 1.28% at 2,320p on Wednesday.



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