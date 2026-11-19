DreamFolks strengthens its Southeast Asia presence, showcasing Travel & Lifestyle experiences at Singapore FinTech Festival 2026

As a Gold Sponsor and Exhibitor, DreamFolks showcased its technology-led banking privileges platform.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamfolks Services Limited, India's leading travel and lifestyle experiences company, is strengthening its Southeast Asia presence from its regional base in Singapore. At the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2026, held from 18 to 20 November at Singapore EXPO, the company participated as a Gold Sponsor and Exhibitor, showcasing its 'Total Banking Privileges' proposition, which enables financial institutions to reward customers across payments, deposits, financing and wealth, beyond card-based benefits.

Commenting on the participation, Liberatha Kallat, Founder, Chairperson and Managing Director, Dreamfolks Services Limited, said, "Southeast Asia is a key focus market for DreamFolks, with its Singapore presence serving as a strategic hub for strengthening partnerships and expanding its regional footprint. With our Banking Privileges across travel and lifestyle experiences, powered by our technology, global experience network and flexible partnership model, DreamFolks enables institutions to turn privileges into a lasting driver of customer value and business growth."

At the event, DreamFolks demonstrated its API-first tech platform, which manages benefits from design and eligibility to delivery and analytics. Capabilities include an AI-powered benefits designer, real-time entitlement management, abuse prevention and cost optimisation.

Balaji Srinivasan, Executive Director and CTPO, DreamFolks, addressed the Frontier Stage on 19 November on 'Beyond Rates and Rewards: Finance Enters the Experience Economy'.

Adding to this, Balaji Srinivasan said, "The next phase of banking differentiation will be driven by the relevance of privileges, rather than just the rewards offered. At DreamFolks, we are building the technology infrastructure to enable intelligent, dynamic benefits across payments, deposits, financing and wealth, helping banks move beyond rewarding transactions to building lasting customer relationships."

About Dreamfolks Services Ltd.

DreamFolks is India's leading travel and lifestyle experiences company, providing access to services such as Global Airport Lounges, Railway Lounges, Golf Lessons and Games, Meet & Assist, Airport Transfers, Spa & Wellness, F&B, Travel SIM, Beauty and Grooming, and more. DreamFolks delivers these services through its in-house proprietary technology platform, enabling clients to create custom offerings for their end consumers. Listed on BSE and NSE in September 2022, DreamFolks has a global footprint of 6,000+ touchpoints across 100+ countries.

DreamFolks' Southeast Asia operations are managed through its Singapore office, supported by a dedicated partnerships team.

For more details, please visit: https://www.dreamfolks.com/

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