DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 19-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 19/11/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Reverse Takeover Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Whitbread Group PLC 6.750% Notes due 19/11/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 debt-like XS3543741378 -- in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: NewDay Funding Master Issuer Plc Series 2026-2 Class D Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Regulation debt-like XS3555014854 -- S) securities Series 2026-2 Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ Debt and 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 debt-like XS3555013880 -- each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Rule 144A) securities Series 2026-2 Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Regulation debt-like XS3555013708 -- S) securities Series 2026-2 Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Regulation debt-like XS3555013963 -- S) securities Series 2026-2 Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ Debt and 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 debt-like XS3555014003 -- each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Rule 144A) securities Series 2026-2 Class C Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Regulation debt-like XS3555014268 -- S) securities Series 2026-2 Class C Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ Debt and 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 debt-like XS3555014342 -- each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Rule 144A) securities Series 2026-2 Class D Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ Debt and 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 debt-like XS3555015075 -- each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Rule 144A) securities Series 2026-2 Class E Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Regulation debt-like XS3555015158 -- S) securities Series 2026-2 Class E Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ Debt and 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 debt-like XS3555015232 -- each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 19/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3212717741 -- Issuer Name: SKIPTON BUILDING SOCIETY Series 2026-2 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 22/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and Debt and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3569236857 -- including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 5.586% Senior Notes due 19/11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like USG6382RVY19 -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 5.586% Senior Notes due 19/11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like US63906YAX67 -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Floating Rate Senior Notes due 19/11/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral debt-like USG6382RVZ83 -- multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Floating Rate Senior Notes due 19/11/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral debt-like US63906YAY41 -- multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Floating Rate Notes due 18/11/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and

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November 19, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)