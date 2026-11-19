DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 19-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 19/11/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Reverse Takeover Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Whitbread Group PLC 6.750% Notes due 19/11/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 debt-like XS3543741378 -- in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: NewDay Funding Master Issuer Plc Series 2026-2 Class D Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Regulation debt-like XS3555014854 -- S) securities Series 2026-2 Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ Debt and 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 debt-like XS3555013880 -- each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Rule 144A) securities Series 2026-2 Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Regulation debt-like XS3555013708 -- S) securities Series 2026-2 Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Regulation debt-like XS3555013963 -- S) securities Series 2026-2 Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ Debt and 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 debt-like XS3555014003 -- each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Rule 144A) securities Series 2026-2 Class C Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Regulation debt-like XS3555014268 -- S) securities Series 2026-2 Class C Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ Debt and 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 debt-like XS3555014342 -- each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Rule 144A) securities Series 2026-2 Class D Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ Debt and 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 debt-like XS3555015075 -- each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Rule 144A) securities Series 2026-2 Class E Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Regulation debt-like XS3555015158 -- S) securities Series 2026-2 Class E Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/ Debt and 11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 debt-like XS3555015232 -- each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 19/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3212717741 -- Issuer Name: SKIPTON BUILDING SOCIETY Series 2026-2 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 22/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and Debt and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3569236857 -- including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 5.586% Senior Notes due 19/11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like USG6382RVY19 -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 5.586% Senior Notes due 19/11/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like US63906YAX67 -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Floating Rate Senior Notes due 19/11/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral debt-like USG6382RVZ83 -- multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Floating Rate Senior Notes due 19/11/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral debt-like US63906YAY41 -- multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Floating Rate Notes due 18/11/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and

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November 19, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -2-

notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3571997272 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 450136 EQS News ID: 2437892 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 19, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)