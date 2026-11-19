EQS-News: Ministry of Finance, Government of Zimbabwe / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Zimbabwe Is Committed to its Reform Agenda and to Clearing Its Arrears (By Hon. Professor Mthuli Ncube)



19.11.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

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Zimbabwe Is Committed to its Reform Agenda and to Clearing Its Arrears (By Hon. Professor Mthuli Ncube) From Arrears Clearance to Sustainable Development: Building Confidence and Unlocking New Development Financing and Investment HARARE, Zimbabwe, November 19, 2026/APO Group/ --By Hon. Professor Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Finance, Republic of Zimbabwe ( www.ZimTreasury.co.zw ) BIPPA Farmers Compensation: US$60 Million Paid out of a total of US$130.5 million to Farmers Under Bilateral Investment Protection and Promotion Agreements (BIPPAs)

Economic Reforms: All IMF SMP targets and benchmarks met (end-March and end-June 2026)

Governance Reforms: World Justice Rule of Law Index score improves

Anti-Corruption: Zimbabwe National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2 (2026-2030) Approved Zimbabwe is diligently implementing credible economic reforms, honouring its international commitments and is now seeking a practical and sustainable path to clear its arrears with International Financial Institutions (IFIs), which have constrained inclusive economic development for over two decades. Clearing arrears is a means, not an end: it rebuilds confidence, releases concessional finance and creates opportunities for Zimbabweans, the Southern African region and beyond. At the recent 2026 IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings held in Bangkok, Thailand, Zimbabwe reaffirmed its commitment to clear its arrears to three International Financial Institutions (IFIs) by March 2027: World Bank Group (US$1.7 billion), African Development Bank Group (US$835 million) and European Investment Bank (US$433 million). Success requires securing financing and institutional approvals, sustained reforms, and a partnership in which Zimbabwe maintains a track record of implementing credible economic policies, with Development Partners delivering a sustainable financing solution. In December 2022, Zimbabwe established the Structured Dialogue Platform (SDP) to bring creditors, development partners and other stakeholders together on economic, governance and land tenure reforms to underpin our Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution (AC & DR) Process. The SDP is an inclusive forum that has built trust and momentum, it has also successfully laid the foundation to address long-standing obstacles to the Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process ( https://apo-opa.co/4iSMv3R ), with the Government committed to its reform agenda. Macroeconomic Stability Restored Zimbabwe's macroeconomic stabilisation gains are taking a strong hold, with GDP growth at 8.3 per cent in 2025, projected at 5 per cent in 2026 and 3.5 per cent in 2027. The slowdown, in 2027, reflects El Niño shocks. ZiG inflation fell from 32.7 per cent in October 2025 to 4.3 per cent in October 2026, reflecting fiscal discipline, tight monetary policy and foreign exchange stability. We remain committed to preserving fiscal discipline, including zero central bank financing. Strengthening public financial management will also be our focus. We intend to utilise revenues effectively and transparently in order to improve social services delivery and to build fiscal buffers. Under the 10-month IMF SMP, ( https://apo-opa.co/3WVOhZs ) to September 2026, all five quantitative targets and structural benchmarks for end-March and end-June 2026 test dates were met. An IMF mission for the third and final review is expected from 2 to 11 December 2026. The social spending target was missed due to the ongoing audit and disbursement delays. Government has responded with programme-based financing, closer sound expenditure monitoring and a new Social Registry manual to improve social protection targeting and delivery. Governance Reforms Our reform agenda goes beyond macroeconomic stability. We are pursuing governance reforms, including anti-corruption measures, transparency, civil society engagement and justice delivery, to strengthen economic governance and accountability. Zimbabwe's 2026 World Justice Project (WJP) ( https://apo-opa.co/3WF4Ski ) Rule of Law Index score rose from 0.39 to 0.40, as the rule of law indicators declined in most countries worldwide. Open Government was Zimbabwe's largest gain among the eight indicators in the WJP's Rule of Law Index, rising 5.6% between 2021 and 2026. This is consistent with progress in fiscal transparency, where Zimbabwe is one of Africa's top performers. The country is ranked third in Sub-Saharan Africa on the 2025 Open Budget Index ( https://apo-opa.co/4Cd7cPF ). The Mo Ibrahim Governance Index ( https://apo-opa.co/4t4HMiV ) (2026) also shows a marginal rise, from 48.1 to 48.4. Similarly, the Corruption Perceptions Index ( https://apo-opa.co/48yTYz8 ) 2025 score rose from 21 to 22/100. With justice delivery reforms accelerating since 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2 (2026 - 2030) recently approved by Cabinet, is set to further strengthen transparency and accountability. Land Tenure Reforms Land tenure reforms are essential to rebuilding trust and attracting investments in agriculture. We are committed to honouring our international agreements. Under the Global Compensation Deed, the Government has paid at least 800 former farm owners US$820 million, in cash and in US dollar-denominated Treasury bonds with a 2% coupon, and also allocated a 12.5% shareholding in Kuvimba Mining House as part of the compensation package. Claims and relevant documents can be digitally submitted and uploaded on an online portal. For BIPPA protected investments in agriculture, Government has paid US$20 million each year since 2024, bringing the total to US$60 million, with the remaining US$70.5 million scheduled for equal settlements in 2027 and 2028. Qualifying claimants are from Denmark (7), Germany ( https://apo-opa.co/4zsdtEk ) (14), the Netherlands ( https://apo-opa.co/4CujzXV ) (44), Switzerland ( https://apo-opa.co/499g1fT ) (27) and the former Yugoslavia (1). Government of Zimbabwe has also commenced rolling out title deeds, which will strengthen tenure security and agricultural investment. The Path to Arrears Clearance Reforms alone cannot close Zimbabwe's financing gap. In this regard, the Government of Zimbabwe has requested the three IFIs for resources to clear arrears. Grants and long-term concessional financing offer the most sustainable option, backed by continued reform, transparency and responsible borrowing. This would support credible re-engagement with partners, strengthen investor confidence, improve services and job prospects for Zimbabweans. We will keep consolidating macroeconomic stability and institutional reforms, and invite our partners to match this effort. Arrears clearance will put Zimbabwe on a path to successfully honour its debt obligations and improve the lives of its people. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Finance, Government of Zimbabwe. Download Image: https://apo-opa.co/3VAm0r5 (Zimbabwe's Finance Minister, Hon. Prof. Mthuli Ncube) Additional Links: https://apo-opa.co/4iSMv3R Contact:

+263 242 794572-9

+263 719 567 091/719 567113

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