Modern solar and wind farms are highly interconnected industrial facilities. Their operation depends on SCADA systems, plant controllers, weather stations, grid protection equipment, communication gateways and, in some cases, cloud platforms provided by equipment manufacturers or plant operators. Remote control capabilities are essential to the operation of Spain's electricity system. Red Eléctrica's Renewable Energy Control Center (CECRE) monitors more than 4,500 renewable energy generation facilities in real time. Facilities, or groups of facilities, with an installed capacity exceeding 1 ...

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