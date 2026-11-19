German consultancy AgRadiance has launched the AgRadiance Atlas, an open-access interactive platform mapping agrivoltaic projects worldwide and providing information on regulations, support policies and court rulings. The atlas currently lists 2,697 projects across 109 countries, compared with just 37 projects identified worldwide in 2018. It provides geographical data for each project and allows users to explore regulatory conditions in different countries and regions. Each project is linked to its original publicly available source. The database also includes 151 projects classified as postponed ...

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