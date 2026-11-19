Financial incentive scheme has helped avoid over 18 million miles of road transport since 2023

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Three years after launching a pioneering Modal Shift Programme at Southampton, DP World has helped avoid an estimated 50,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions by encouraging cargo owners to shift from road to rail.

This financial incentive scheme has helped move more than 220,000 additional containers by rail from DP World Southampton since its launch in 2023, avoiding an estimated 18 million miles of road transport.

The programme has also helped increase rail's share of container movements from Southampton from 21% to 29%, while supporting the introduction of five new rail services connecting the port to Birmingham, Cardiff, East Midlands Gateway, Doncaster and Northampton. Together, these developments are strengthening rail connectivity at the UK's third-largest container port, giving customers greater choice in how they move goods inland.

Kris Adams, CEO, UK Ports and Terminals, at DP World, said: "Decarbonising supply chains requires practical solutions that make commercial sense for customers. Our Modal Shift Programme shows what can be achieved when we work with our partners to make lower-emission transport options more accessible and attractive.

More than 220,000 additional containers have moved by rail through DP World Southampton, cutting road miles and reducing emissions.

"Too often, the conversation around supply chain decarbonisation pits rail against road, but the Modal Shift Programme shows how DP World is using bespoke trials that work to deliver on both sides of UK supply chains. We're delighted with the success of the trial and look forward to new opportunities to expand it further across our operations in the UK."

Building on the programme's success, DP World is now expanding its incentive structure to include Rail Freight Terminal Operators (RFTOs), creating new opportunities to increase rail freight volumes from Southampton. Under the new arrangements, eligible operators will be able to receive performance-based disbursements for each import laden-container moved by rail within the programme's incentive zone, subject to meeting quarterly targets.

Originally launched as a six-month trial in 2023, the Modal Shift Programme provides financial incentives to customers moving import-laden containers by rail from Southampton to destinations within 140 miles of the railhead. The programme is funded through a flat £10 fee applied to all import-laden containers arriving at the port.

DP World's Modal Shift Programme has helped avoid 50,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions since 2023.

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/dp-world-cuts-50-000-tonnes-of-uk-freight-emissions-with-rail-programme-1254122