DJ Amundi Global Critical Metals & Rare Earths UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Critical Metals & Rare Earths UCITS ETF Acc (MTAL) Amundi Global Critical Metals & Rare Earths UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Nov-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Critical Metals & Rare Earths UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 3.9073 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 329830 CODE: MTAL ISIN: IE000UV2SV13 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000UV2SV13 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTAL LEI Code: 21380083DXDHNS4PFP11 Sequence No.: 450151 EQS News ID: 2438152 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2026 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)