DJ Amundi Global Sport and eSport UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Sport and eSport UCITS ETF Acc (GENY) Amundi Global Sport and eSport UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Sport and eSport UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.7761 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1148037 CODE: GENY ISIN: LU2023678449 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GENY LEI Code: 213800YM4X4Y6L955761 Sequence No.: 450190 EQS News ID: 2438230 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)