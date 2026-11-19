DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist (U13G) Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.0871 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1759367 CODE: U13G ISIN: LU1407887162 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U13G LEI Code: 549300XKJ5Q0LC822158 Sequence No.: 450212 EQS News ID: 2438274 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)