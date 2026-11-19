Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19

19 November 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 2 March 2026 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through J.P Morgan Securities plc (JPMS plc) for cancellation:

Date Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased Lowest price paid per share (GBp) Highest price paid per share (GBp) Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 12/11/2026 6,504 25.860000 26.400000 26.271061 13/11/2026 7,600 25.460000 26.980000 25.880000 16/11/2026 7,945 24.880000 25.500000 25.180853 17/11/2026 7,771 24.760000 25.220000 25.060304 18/11/2026 7,069 25.020000 25.660000 25.447933

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 54,537,489. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 54,537,489. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, detailed information of the individual trades made by JPMS plc on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme can be found at the following link:

Oxford Instruments plc - Weekly Trade Fills - 12.11.26-18.11.26.pdf

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916