

EQS Newswire / 19/11/2026 / 09:45 CET/CEST

GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2026 - During the China-Greece Sports and Cultural Exchange Week held in Athens on November 3, a delegation from Nansha District, Guangzhou, met with representatives of Greek local government and the sports community to discuss the development of coastal sports industries, exchanges in sailing and other water sports, and cooperation in sports tourism.





Antonis Kousathanas, deputy mayor of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni in charge of tourism and entrepreneurship, said the municipality has well-developed sports facilities and abundant sports resources, including a long-established sailing club, and hosts international sporting events such as cross triathlon. Sports tourism is an important part of the local tourism industry. He said the municipal government hopes to make better use of these resources through clear development goals and systematic planning, and further promote the integration of sports and tourism.





Kostis Kamaratos, president of Nautical Athletic Club of Voula, and Theodoros Vlachos, head coach of the Greek men's national water polo team, shared Greece's experience in organizing sporting events, managing clubs and providing sports training for young people. They expressed their willingness to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Chinese sports organizations.



Ouyang Jianhua, a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Nansha District Committee and head of its Publicity Department, said at the opening ceremony that sailing, canoeing, football, basketball and tennis have developed rapidly in Nansha in recent years. Nansha is willing to strengthen ties with sports organizations, event operators and cultural and tourism enterprises from Greece and other countries, and pursue practical cooperation in sports events and exchanges, youth sports training, marine culture promotion, coastal tourism and related industries.



At a thematic dialogue titled "Prospects for China-Greece Water Sports Cooperation", Peng Xi, director of the Nansha District Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports, said Guangzhou is promoting the development of Nansha into the Southern Marine Innovation Zone and planning to build the Nansha International Sailing Center. Nansha has accumulated experience in hosting international sailing regattas and the GBA Area Sailing Regatta. Peng said the district hopes to strengthen cooperation with Greece in bringing sporting events to Nansha and developing sailing tourism products. It also welcomes Greek sailing clubs to train and compete in Nansha, and hopes to explore cooperation mechanisms in club exchanges and mutual recognition, yacht tourism services, event support, and boat and yacht maintenance.



Wu Xiaotong, Secretary General of the Guangzhou Nansha Sailing Association, said that despite the geographical distance between Nansha and Greece, the two sides share similarities in the age groups of young sailors receiving training, boat classes and event organization. She expressed expectations for closer exchanges in sailing and cooperation in youth sailing development.



In recent years, sailing and other maritime sports exchanges between Chinese and Greek cities have continued to grow. The Exchange Week has provided a new platform for cooperation between the sports industries and resource sharing, while creating new opportunities for marine cultural exchanges and practical cooperation between cities in the two countries.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: Nansha District Information Office

19/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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