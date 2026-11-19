Edan Instruments, Inc. (300206. SZ), a global provider of medical devices and healthcare solutions, is presenting its latest innovations at MEDICA 2026, taking place November 16-19 in Düsseldorf. The event provides an important platform for industry exchange and an opportunity for EDAN to engage with European partners on evolving healthcare needs.

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"Germany and Europe are important partners in the global healthcare industry. As China's medical technology sector expands internationally, closer collaboration with European healthcare professionals and industry partners can create opportunities for shared progress," said Alex You, Senior Director of Marketing, Customer Service, Global Connectivity Integration at EDAN. "By understanding local clinical needs and translating them into accessible, reliable solutions, we can contribute to more effective healthcare. MEDICA offers a valuable opportunity to strengthen these connections and exchange perspectives."

Making its debut, the Acclarix LX9S is powered by the SynSight zone sonography platform, delivering consistent image clarity across diverse clinical scenarios. It features a new eSRI imaging algorithm, alongside a 23.8-inch display, optical trackball, and redesigned touchscreen interface. These upgrades enhance imaging performance, streamline workflows, and support confident diagnostic decision-making.

In Patient Monitoring, EDAN highlighted the iV100, which functions both as a transport monitor and as a multi-parameter module within the iV Series. With real-time PresCCO continuous cardiac output, advanced parameters, and clinical assistive applications, the iV Series supports precise and efficient critical care across varied clinical environments.

In cardiology, Smart ECG Web connects ECG devices across departments and healthcare facilities through a centralized platform for ECG data management, review, and reporting, supporting more connected clinical workflows. EDAN is also preparing to introduce a wearable Patch Holter for up to 14 days of continuous ECG recording, helping capture intermittent cardiac events that may not be detected during routine examinations.

EDAN's OBGYN portfolio covers fetal and maternal monitoring, intrapartum imaging, endoscopy, colposcopy, and pelvic floor rehabilitation, supporting care across a range of obstetric and gynecologic settings.

In IVD, EDAN i500 blood gas and chemistry analyzer combines full benchtop capabilities with a compact design. Its latest upgrade features a co-oximetry panel and auto-QC functionality, making it well suited to critical-care settings. The H90 Series 6-part auto hematology analyzer, featuring RET detection, further expands EDAN's testing capabilities.

In animal health, the CC30 Vet biochemistry analysis system focuses on assessing liver and kidney function in pets, with a range of cartridges and testing parameters to support different screening needs in veterinary practice.

Across its diverse medical portfolios, EDAN continues to turn clinical insights into practical solutions, with a focus on addressing real healthcare needs and improving the human condition.

For more information, please visit www.edan.com.

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Contacts:

Angela Ji

pr.intl@edan.com

International Marketing

Edan Instruments, Inc.