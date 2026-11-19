The European Commission is preparing to launch a €36 million ($39.5 million) funding call under the Horizon Europe program to support the development and industrial scale-up of advanced solar photovoltaic manufacturing technologies. The Production technologies for solar photovoltaics beyond the state-of-the-art call is part of the European Partnership for Innovation in Photovoltaics (EUPI-PV). It aims to strengthen Europe's competitiveness in solar manufacturing and support the development of more efficient, reliable and cost-effective solar cells and modules. The call is scheduled to open on ...

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