Indonesia's cumulative installed solar capacity reached 1.59 GW as of the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026), according to the latest report from the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR), a Jakarta-based think tank. IESR's Indonesia Solar Energy Outlook 2027 says the figure is equivalent to around 1.5% of Indonesia's power generation capacity and 0.3% of electricity production. Rooftop PV currently accounts for the largest share of installed capacity, standing at 0.9 GW as of Q1 2026. Utility-scale solar accounted for 0.33 GW, captive solar for 0.3 GW and installations in remote areas ...

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