When discussing the cost-effectiveness of heat pumps, the focus is usually on the seasonal performance factor (SPF), flow temperature and building insulation. While these factors remain crucial, the debate around dynamic electricity tariffs is too narrow if it focuses solely on how long a heat pump can be switched off. What matters is the overall flexibility of a household's electricity consumption. Flexibility does not require switching off the heat pump On very cold winter days, well-designed heat pumps often need to run almost continuously, leaving little scope for shifting heat production. ...

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