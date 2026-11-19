Xpansiv, the leading infrastructure provider for the global energy transition markets, today announced that total trading volume in Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) Compliance Phase 1 Eligible Emissions Units (EEUs) has surpassed 1.5 million tonnes as airlines and other market participants step up purchases of the compliance units on the Xpansiv CBL spot exchange and the integrated IATA Aviation Carbon Exchange (ACE).

The milestone reflects growing activity in the CORSIA market as airlines prepare to meet obligations under the scheme's first compliance phase, which covers 2024 through 2026. More than 50% of the Eligible Emissions Units (EEUs) purchased across IATA ACE and CBL were from aviation companies, more than 40 of which are registered to participate in IATA ACE Compliance Phase 1 (CP1) procurement events.

CORSIA requires airlines to offset covered international aviation emissions above the scheme's baseline, using EEUs that meet stringent criteria established by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Of the total volume, more than 1 million tonnes were traded through the CBL GEO CORSIA CP1 contract, which provides a standardized instrument for transacting CORSIA EEUs across a centralized order book. By bringing eligible supply into a standardized contract, CBL GEO CORSIA CP1 supports transparent price discovery and liquidity formation while simplifying access for airlines, trading firms, intermediaries, and other market participants.

Beyond the standardized instrument, project-specific EEUs are actively traded on CBL and IATA ACE. Volume in these units has exceeded 500,000 tonnes.

"The CORSIA market is starting to gain traction, but this is only the beginning. CORSIA is the only global market-based measure for international aviation, and demand for EEUs will grow significantly as it moves into its mandatory phase from 2027, when major aviation markets including China, India, and Brazil will join the scheme, bringing the coverage of international aviation emissions to around 86%. More EEUs will need to come to market to meet that demand. Stability and clarity around carbon markets is essential, giving projects and investors the confidence to bring forward the supply airlines will need. The CBL GEO CORSIA CP1 contract provides airlines with a standardized, transparent instrument to access these units, understand market pricing, and plan purchases," said Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA's Senior Vice President, Sustainability and Chief Economist.

In 2020, Xpansiv and IATA launched the IATA Aviation Carbon Exchange to provide airlines and other aviation stakeholders with a secure, transparent, centralized marketplace for carbon credits. The partners have since expanded the infrastructure available to CORSIA participants through project-specific EEU trading, the CBL GEO CORSIA CP1 standardized contract, procurement events, flexible settlement options, and portfolio management support.

"We are seeing broader and more active participation from the aviation sector," said John Melby, CEO, Xpansiv. "Xpansiv and IATA have worked together for years to deliver practical tools and infrastructure for CORSIA market participants. This volume milestone demonstrates the value of our collaboration and of market-based mechanisms to streamline access for the airline community, provide price transparency, and support robust execution and automated settlement to all market participants."

The GEO CP1 contract trades on the Xpansiv CBL spot exchange and is available through IATA ACE. CBL and IATA ACE also support trading in project-specific EEUs, giving participants a choice between a standardized contract and individual eligible projects. Integrated settlement and portfolio management capabilities enable airline participants to transact and manage eligible units across multiple registries without maintaining primary accounts at each registry.

CORSIA's first compliance phase ends in 2026, with airlines required to reconcile and cancel EEUs for their covered obligations. As the compliance cycle progresses, Xpansiv and IATA will continue working with airlines, suppliers, intermediaries, and other stakeholders to improve market access and support the development of a transparent and efficient EEU market.

To learn more about Xpansiv, visit xpansiv.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: pr@xpansiv.com