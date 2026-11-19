ACORD Solutions Group Announces Canopius Reinsurance Limited's Adoption of ADEPT in Bermuda

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD Solutions Group today announced that Canopius Reinsurance Limited has implemented ADEPT in Bermuda to support the digital exchange of technical accounting, claims, and financial settlement data with brokers.

ADEPT (ACORD Data Exchange Platform & Translator) enables Canopius Reinsurance Limited to receive and exchange premium, claims settlement, and financial accounting information digitally from its broker partners. By bringing data exchange and related query capabilities together on a single platform, ADEPT supports more efficient processing of transactions and settlements.

Built on ACORD Data Standards, ADEPT's digital exchange and transformation capabilities are designed to support the transfer of data from disparate sources, regardless of trading partners' existing level of digital sophistication, and provide more consistent data exchange across insurance ecosystems.

Speaking on the adoption, Tonia Morgan, Chief Financial Officer, Bermuda at Canopius Reinsurance Limited, said:

"ADEPT gives us a more streamlined way to exchange accounting and claims information with our broker partners. Bringing data and query capabilities together on one platform supports more efficient processing of transactions and settlements in Bermuda and provides a scalable approach as we extend its use to additional brokers."

James Pring, Head of Growth, Global Reinsurance & Large Commercial at ACORD Solutions Group, said:

"Canopius Reinsurance Limited's adoption of ADEPT demonstrates how standardised digital data exchange can accelerate transformation in accounting, claims, and settlement processes across the insurance ecosystem. We are pleased to support the continued rollout of ADEPT in Bermuda."

About ACORD Solutions Group

ACORD Solutions Group was created to solve critical industry challenges by delivering next-generation digital solutions and services. Our enterprise-class solutions optimize the speed, cost, and accuracy of data exchange, connecting stakeholders regardless of geography, role, and legacy constraints. ACORD Solutions Group is an extension of ACORD, the standards-setting body for the global insurance industry. Learn more at www.acordsolutions.com.

About Canopius

Canopius is a global specialty and P&C (re)insurer with underwriting operations in Australia, Bermuda, Singapore, the UK, and the US. We underwrite through Lloyd's Syndicate 4444 (managed by Canopius Managing Agents Limited), Canopius US Insurance, Inc., and Canopius Reinsurance Limited, a Bermuda-based Class 4 Reinsurer. By working together across regions, we create global insurance solutions in more than 130 countries.

For more information, visit http://www.canopius.com or find out more via LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Beth Jarecki, Omnia Paratus

beth@omniaparatus.com

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