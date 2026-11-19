Getac Expands OS Choice for Highly Regulated Industries with Red Hat Enterprise Linux Certification Across Three Fully Rugged Devices

Customers can now run Red Hat Enterprise Linux on Getac's UX10, G140, and V120 models, depending on their operational and IT requirements

News in brief:

Getac's UX10, G140, and V120 models are now certified on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and listed in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog.

Customers can install and deploy Red Hat Enterprise Linux on these devices after delivery, with confidence that the hardware has been tested and certified for compatibility.

This announcement helps organisations in highly regulated industries such as defence, public safety and utilities extend their security and compliance standards to the edge, with greater flexibility in choosing the rugged solutions that support them.

TAIPEI, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced that three of its flagship fully rugged devices - UX10, G140, and V120 - have achieved Red Hat Enterprise Linux hardware certification.

With Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Windows both supported on the same hardware, IT teams can match each deployment to its operational and compliance requirements while maintaining a consistent fleet of rugged devices. Red Hat Enterprise Linux is installed by the customer, allowing IT teams to deploy it in line with their own configuration and security policies.

The three devices are certified for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 and later 10.x versions:

The UX10 10.1-inch fully rugged tablet

The G140 14-inch fully rugged tablet

The V120 12.2-inch fully rugged laptop

Security-focused, fully rugged IT foundation

Organisations in defence, public safety and utilities must protect sensitive data and meet strict security standards, right out to the field. The combination of Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Getac technology gives these security-conscious organisations an enterprise-grade, highly customisable operating system on devices engineered for demanding field operations. Red Hat Enterprise Linux incorporates multiple layers of protection, including secure-by-default configurations, least-privilege access controls and security profiles that IT teams can apply at build time, helping deployments align with compliance and corporate policy requirements.

The extended support lifecycle of Red Hat Enterprise Linux also complements Getac's commitment to long-term device reliability, aligning with the procurement and deployment timelines common across defence and critical infrastructure. This helps organisations extend device service life and better manage total cost of ownership.

"Mission-critical operations don't stop at the network edge, and neither should the security standards that protect them. Our customers in defence, public safety and utilities shouldn't have to treat their field devices as an exception to the IT policies they enforce in the data centre," says James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "With Red Hat Enterprise Linux certification, they can extend the same trusted platform from the server room to the frontline, on fully rugged hardware built for the conditions they work in."

For more information, please visit www.getac.com

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit: https://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and the Red Hat logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, LLC or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Getac Technology Corporation.

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