Teciem Appoints Jesús Rueda Molins as Chief Financial Officer

Appointment completes Teciem executive team as the company invests in next phase of growth

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teciem, a global provider of front-to-back treasury and capital markets software solutions, today announced the appointment of Jesús Rueda Molins as Chief Financial Officer.

The appointment supports Teciem in its ambition to build a high-performing, scalable technology business, combining disciplined execution and strong financial performance with continued investment in innovation, AI and cloud.

Jesús has developed a deep understanding of Teciem through his close involvement with the company and its leadership team over the past two years. Having seen the potential of Teciem first-hand, he is excited by the opportunity to join the business and help shape its next phase of growth.

Jesús brings a strong combination of financial, strategic, investment and governance experience. As CFO at Teciem, Jesús will lead the global finance function. His focus will be on funding continued investment in product development, cloud and AI-enabled solutions, and on supporting growth across the more than 340 financial institutions that rely on Teciem for their critical treasury and capital markets systems.

The appointment follows the arrival of Stefano Maestri as Chief Technology Officer and Strath Lanyon as Chief Customer Officer in October, completing a London-based leadership team built around the Teciem long-term growth strategy.

"As we build the next generation of Teciem, strengthening our leadership team is critical. Jesús brings the strategic perspective, financial discipline and deep understanding of our business to help us deliver that ambition," said Wissam Khoury, Chief Executive Officer of Teciem. "Jesús has been part of our story from the very beginning, and few people understand our business, our customers and our ambitions as well as he does. His decision to join Teciem full-time and relocate from New York to London reflects real confidence in our trajectory. As CFO, he will be a key partner to myself and the wider Executive Leadership Team as we grow our business and continue to invest in our products, our people and our clients."

"Having worked with Teciem since day one, I have seen firsthand the strength of its products, its people and its customer relationships," said Jesús Rueda Molins. "I'm delighted to join the team, and look forward to working with Wissam, the Executive Leadership Team and colleagues across the company as we drive the next phase of growth and realize the long-term potential of Teciem."

Jesús joins Teciem from Apax, where he was a Principal in the Technology team. Earlier in his career, he worked at McKinsey & Company in its Corporate Finance and Strategy practice.

About Teciem

Teciem is a global provider of front-to-back treasury and capital markets software solutions, serving banks and financial institutions of all sizes.

We deliver award-winning solutions for trading lifecycle and risk management, helping clients to operate seamlessly across asset classes and global markets. Built on decades of domain expertise, our solutions - Kondor, Summit, Opics, Sophis, Sophis Invest and Arc - are trusted by more than 340 financial institutions (and many of their subsidiaries) worldwide, including a majority of the top 100 global banks. For more information: www.teciem.com

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