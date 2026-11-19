GomSpace continues to support advanced lunar exploration with an 8 MEUR (89.1 MSEK) contract with a leading North American space company

The second phase accelerates development of dual-satellite lunar mission for resource prospecting.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace has secured an 8 MEUR contract for the second phase of a lunar mission program for a Leading North American Space Company, reinforcing its role in advanced deep space exploration initiatives. The contract for the first phase was announced on January 9, 2026.

This lunar mission will deploy two satellites into orbit around the Moon to conduct resource prospecting in support of future lunar exploration. This second phase advances the mission towards full operational capability in lunar orbit, ultimately leading to end-of-mission operations around the Moon. The delivery is scheduled for late 2027.

Building on its established heritage, GomSpace will leverage its experience from ESA's Hera mission, including the Juventas CubeSat, to support the development of high-reliability systems required for complex deep space missions. The program further strengthens GomSpace's ambitions in advanced exploration missions beyond Earth orbit.

Key upcoming milestones include the Critical Design Review, satellite payload integration in the United States, and launch activities to be conducted in the United States.

"This contract marks an important milestone for GomSpace and highlights our capability to deliver reliable, high-performance systems for complex exploration missions. By leveraging our deep-space heritage, we are proud to contribute to advancing lunar exploration and enabling future resource utilization beyond Earth," says Edgar Milic, VP Advanced Mission at GomSpace.

This contract supports GomSpace's strategic progression towards delivering complete mission solutions, reinforcing its position as a key partner in international space exploration programs.

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr@gomspace.com

Caroline Schwob (Marketing & Communication Director)

Tel: +33 680 042 226

E-mail: communication@gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 10:00 a.m. CET on November 19, 2026.

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/4426753/4380913.pdf 8 MEUR contract with North American space company https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/deep-space,c3581914 deep space

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