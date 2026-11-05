GomSpace Group AB: GomSpace reports continued profitable growth in Q3 and narrows full year guidance

GomSpace reports continued profitable growth in Q3 and narrows full year guidance

GomSpace delivers revenue growth with a 14% EBITDA margin in Q3 and sets 2030 financial targets of SEK 1.6 billion in revenue and an EBITDA margin above 20%. Full year 2026 guidance narrowed.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

THIRD QUARTER OF 2026

Order intake increased by 104% to 119,688 T.SEK (58,538)

Revenue increased by 17% to 130,395 T.SEK (111,697)

EBITDA increased by 68% to 18,642 T.SEK (11,107)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to 8,592 T.SEK (3,337)

Earnings per share were 0.08 SEK (0.08)

Free cash flow is -41,658 T.SEK (-37,974)

YEAR TO DATE 2026

Order intake increased by 1% to 377,299 T.SEK (373,726)

Revenue increased by 25% to 369,765 T.SEK (296,400)

EBITDA increased by 64% to 44,154 T.SEK (26,850)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to 16,477 T.SEK (3,450)

Earnings per share were 0.24 SEK (-0.14)

Free cash flow is -144,274 T.SEK (-78,357)

The full-year report will be published on February 17, 2027.

WORDS FROM THE CEO

The third quarter confirms our continued profitable growth. Revenue increased by 17% compared with last year, while EBITDA improved to SEK 18.6 million, corresponding to a margin of 14%. Order intake more than doubled compared with Q3 last year. Year to date, revenue increased by 25% and EBITDA by 64%, demonstrating continued progress in both growth and profitability.

Based on our performance year to date, current order backlog and expected timing of new orders, we have narrowed our full-year outlook. We expect revenue to be in the lower part of our SEK 540-600 million range, while EBITDA margin is expected towards the high end of the 10-12% range. Free cash flow remains negative as we continue to invest in scaling the business and supporting future growth.

We continue to actively manage the outstanding receivable. While we remain confident that payment will be received, we are also repurposing products across other projects, progressively reducing our exposure.

Setting our ambition for 2030

With the transformation of our operating model over the past three and a half years, we are entering the next phase of profitable growth. We target annual revenue of SEK 1.6 billion and an EBITDA margin above 20% by 2030. This implies annual growth of at least 30% from our current rolling 12-month revenue base, supported by all five business units, continued market share gains and international expansion.

For further details, please refer to the separate press release issued today: "GomSpace sets financial target to reach revenue of SEK 1.6 billion by 2030".

We have built a stronger GomSpace and have a clear ambition for where we are going. Our focus is now on disciplined execution and converting this stronger platform into sustained, profitable international growth.

And in the end, basis for successful execution are our people, values, and commitment to leadership.

Third quarter presentation

The trading statement for third quarter 2026 will be presented at a webinar today November 5 at 11:00 CET, hosted by HC Andersen Capital. Register for the event here.



The report is available on the Company's homepage (www.gomspace.com)

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr@gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 08:05 a.m. CET on November 5, 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/gomspace-reports-continued-profitable-growth-in-q3-and-narrows-full-year-guidance,c4420386

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/4420386/4358826.pdf Press release_Q3 2026 https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/gomspace-q3-trading-statement-2026,c3578808 GomSpace Q3 Trading Statement 2026 https://mb.cision.com/Public/14387/4420386/94946bd6dacdd2db.pdf Press release Q3 2026

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