GomSpace Group AB: GomSpace sets financial target to reach revenue of SEK 1.6 billion by 2030

GomSpace has set medium term financial targets to reach SEK 1.6 billion in annual revenue by 2030 and achieve an EBITDA margin above 20% over the same period.

Building on its transformed operating model, improved profitability, stronger market position and expanding geographic presence, GomSpace has set new financial targets, for revenue reaching SEK 1.6 billion in annual revenue by 2030, implying a CAGR of at least 30% from last twelve-month (LTM) Q3 2026 through 2030. The goal reflects the company's intention to gain market share through GomSpace' integrated systems capabilities, continued international expansion and greater participation in higher-value solution and constellation programs.

Alongside its revenue target, GomSpace aims to reach an EBITDA margin above 20% by 2030. The company expects economies of scale, increased standardization, greater industrialization and continued product innovation to support this goal, potentially complemented by inorganic initiatives to enhance competitiveness. To support the pace and scale of its planned growth, GomSpace during the period expects to supplement internally generated funds with additional capital.

CEO Carsten Drachmann comments: "Over the past three and a half years, we have transformed GomSpace and built a disciplined foundation for profitable growth, continuous improvement and stronger investor trust, including a significant increase in no of shareholders and market cap.

We are now entering our next phase where we intend to capitalize on this transformation and the position we have created and together with additional strategic investments into the operations aim to create long-term shareholder value through ambitious, profitable growth.

This will require larger contracts, expansion into new markets and further investment in technology, business models and our portfolio. As larger opportunities involve longer sales cycles and create value over several years, results may vary between periods, but I remain confident about the long-term path. We will assess progress over time against our new financial targets.

People, values and culture will remain fundamental to consistent execution as we scale."

Background to the financial targets

The market for small satellites below 500 kg is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. According to Extrapolate, the market is projected to increase from USD 3.79 billion in 2024 to USD 9.58 billion in 2031, corresponding to a CAGR of 14.2%. Although this forecast does not precisely match every market segment served by GomSpace, it provides a relevant benchmark: achieving our target will require both market growth and sustained gains in market share.

Over the past three years, GomSpace has transformed its operating model by establishing dedicated business units with clear market focus, accountability and go-to-market responsibility. This structure provides a scalable platform for profitable growth and has demonstrated the company's ability to increase revenue while improving profitability.

On a rolling 12-month basis, revenue increased from SEK 257 million in Q3 2024 to SEK 515 million in Q3 2026, representing an annualized growth rate of approximately 42% over the two-year period. At the end of that period, GomSpace also delivered an EBITDA margin above 10%.

The EBITDA margin target to reach above 20% is supported by expected scale benefits, increased standardization, greater industrialization and continued product innovation. The margin may vary depending on the mix of business between the business units.

Growth and profitability may vary from quarter to quarter and year to year, but the company believes its medium-term financial targets can be achieved through disciplined execution of its business-unit strategy, expansion of its international commercial footprint and deeper penetration of existing and adjacent markets. Investments in scale, industrialization and innovation will remain priorities for sustainable growth and competitiveness.

The business units Products and Satellite Systems, GomSpace's two largest business units, are expected to form the core of the growth trajectory going forward. Growth well above the market is expected to come from repeat business with existing customers and expansion into new regions, providing a substantial share of the growth required to achieve the medium-term financial targets.

Advanced Missions focus on emerging technologies and mission areas, including Space Domain Awareness, very low Earth orbit (VLEO), and lunar and deep-space exploration. The business unit develops technologies and capabilities that position GomSpace for future growth through European defense initiatives, space agency programs worldwide, and public and private exploration missions. It is expected to grow in line with the market and remain profitable, while prioritizing strategic technology development over near-term profit maximization. Participation in larger European programs, faster technology adoption, or accelerated lunar and deep-space activity could provide upside to the targets.

The North America business unit is expected to grow well above the market and make a meaningful contribution to achieving the financial targets and the Company expects progressively stronger market traction through 2030; earlier or more rapid acceleration would represent upside potential.

The business unit National & Defense Solutions targets high-value sovereign programs that can generate larger, longer-duration contracts and strengthen long-term backlog visibility. From a limited revenue base today, the unit is expected to contribute progressively alongside the other business units toward the SEK 1.6 billion revenue target by 2030.

GomSpace expects a balanced build-up across the business units, rather than reliance on any single business unit or award; earlier or larger contract wins would represent significant upside potential, although timing remains difficult to predict because sales cycles are long.



In summary

GomSpace is targeting at least 30% annual revenue growth through 2030, SEK 1.6 billion in annual revenue, and an EBITDA margin reaching above 20% over the same period.

The new financial targets are thus based on continued execution across the company's established business units, with Products and Satellite Systems expected to form the core growth engine. Earlier market acceleration or larger contract wins provide upside potential, while progress will be assessed over time against the medium-term targets.

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr@gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 08:00 a.m. CET on November 6, 2026.