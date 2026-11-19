Freddie's Flowers Launches 2026 Christmas Gift Guide with Flower Deliveries and Gifting Ideas for the Festive Season

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddie's Flowers is expanding beyond its subscription roots with a collection of one-off bouquets available for gifting occasions throughout the year, including Christmas, birthdays and other special celebrations.

Featuring all the signature quality you'd expect from Freddie's Flowers (including fresh, seasonal stems designed by in-house florists that last up to two weeks), the brand has gathered its most eye-catching festive arrangements. From a show-stopping centrepiece for the Christmas table to a thoughtful letterbox surprise for someone you won't see over the holidays, here are the floral picks lifestyle and shopping editors should know about this season.

Best Affordable Flowers

Mulled Wine - RRP £33.00

Inspired by the warming, deep tones of spiced holiday wine, this bouquet is perfect for the host who loves fireside evenings and traditional, dramatic festive styling. Key Stems: Mini red amaryllis, alstroemeria, burgundy santini chrysanthemums, and fragrant Scotch pine.

Best Wreaths

Freddie's Christmas Wreath - RRP £75.00

The showstopper front-door piece. With natural seasonal scent and traditional textures, it makes an ideal festive splurge for someone who loves making a big first impression before guests even step inside. Key Elements: Lush real pine foliage topped with an oversized red velvet bow, dried green and orange slices, fragrant cinnamon sticks, fresh pine cones, and red berry broom.

Best Centrepiece

Christmas Cracker - RRP £75.00

A luxury explosion of holiday character designed to serve as the ultimate focal point for an entrance hall or festive feast. The contrast between deep red hydrangeas, traditional holly, and frosted eucalyptus gives it a decadent, high-drama aesthetic. Key Stems: Bold red amaryllis, architectural spires of holly, and ruffled red hydrangeas, framed by shimmering silvery eucalyptus.

Best For Next-Day Delivery

Silver Bells - RRP £43.00

Designed with plenty of structural elements, like frosted eucalyptus sprigs and bold thistle, this bunch looks great out of the box immediately, offering immediate impact from day one while the fresh white roses and alstroemeria gradually open to full bloom over the following days. Perfect for last-minute hosts or anyone who appreciates an elegant, snow-dusted aesthetic. Key Stems: Crisp white roses, white alstroemeria, santini chrysanthemums, silver eucalyptus, white hypericum berries, and icy blue thistled eryngium.

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