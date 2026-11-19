The Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur regional government and Société du Canal de Provence (SCP) have completed what they describe as France's first large-scale canal-top PV project in Saint-Maximin-la-Sainte-Baume, in the Var department. Spanning 71 meters, the custom-designed installation covers the canal and its banks, demonstrating a new approach that combines water transport and electricity generation on the same infrastructure. With an installed capacity of 299 kW and estimated annual generation of 404 MWh, the pilot project accounts for approximately 1% of SCP's annual energy consumption. SCP ...

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