Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Epic Gold Corp. (CSE: EPG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of an initial independent Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its Wilson Gold Project (the "Wilson Project" or the "Project"), located in Québec, Canada.

The initial MRE defines an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.047 million tonnes grading 2.85 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), containing approximately 279,000 ounces of gold, within optimized open-pit and underground reporting constraints.

The estimate establishes an initial mineral resource inventory for the Wilson Project and provides a technical foundation for ongoing geological interpretation, resource evaluation and exploration planning.

Highlights of the Initial Wilson Mineral Resource Estimate

279,000 ounces of gold contained in 3.047 million tonnes grading 2.85 g/t Au in the Inferred Mineral Resource category.

Mineral Resources reported within open-pit and underground constraints.

Reporting cut-off grades of 0.40 g/t Au (open pit) and 1.60 g/t Au (underground).

The MRE has an effective date of November 9, 2026, and incorporates historical drilling, assay results, geological interpretation and three-dimensional mineralization modelling.

Table 1. Wilson Gold Project - Initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

Classification Constraints Cut-Off Grade

(Au g/t) Tonnage Grade

(Au g/t) Contained Metal Total Inferred OP 0.40 2,405,000 2.66 205,000 Total Inferred UG 1.60 642,000 3.57 74,000 Total Inferred OP/UG 0.40/1.60 3,047,000 2.85 279,000

Effective date: November 9, 2026.

Mineral Resource Estimate Notes

Mineral Resources were estimated in accordance with CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (2014) and the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (2019). The Mineral Resource Estimate has an effective date of November 9, 2026. Gold grades were estimated using inverse distance squared (ID²) interpolation within a three-dimensional block model constrained by interpreted mineralized wireframe solids. Mineral Resources are reported within open-pit shells and underground reporting shapes. Open-pit Mineral Resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 0.40 g/t Au. Underground Mineral Resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 1.60 g/t Au. The cut-off grade assumptions incorporate a long-term gold price of US$3,600 per ounce and a metallurgical recovery of 92%. Underground mining costs were estimated at US$135 per tonne, with processing and G&A costs of US$37.50 per tonne. The estimate assumes an overall open-pit slope angle of 45 degrees and dilution assumptions of 10% for open-pit and underground material. Bulk density values were established by lithology and/or mineralized domain using comparable regional project information. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral Resource quantities, grades and contained metal have been rounded to reflect the precision of the estimate. Totals may not sum exactly due to rounding. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., of BBA E&C Inc., an independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Rod Husband, President and CEO of Epic Gold Corp., commented: "This initial independent Mineral Resource Estimate represents an important milestone for the Wilson Gold Project. Establishing an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.047 million tonnes grading 2.85 g/t Au and containing 279,000 ounces of gold provides a meaningful starting point for evaluating the Project. Importantly, the estimate incorporates both open-pit and underground reporting constraints, providing a framework for understanding the distribution of mineralization and assessing future exploration priorities."

Figure 1: Regional map showing nearby exploration projects and mines. Read together with Table 2 for tonnages, grades, resource categories, source dates and the historical status of the Pusticamica estimate see Appendix A for more information.

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Wilson Gold Project - Mineral Resource Estimate

The 2026 MRE was prepared using a three-dimensional geological and block model incorporating available drilling, assay data and mineralized wireframe domains.

Gold grades were estimated using inverse distance squared ("ID²") interpolation. Mineral Resources were classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (2014).

The estimate incorporates open-pit optimization and underground reporting constraints intended to demonstrate reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.

The reported resource includes mineralized material within both open-pit and underground reporting constraints. A cut-off grade of 0.40 g/t Au was applied to open-pit material, while a cut-off grade of 1.60 g/t Au was applied to underground material.

The combined estimate reflects the application of these different reporting criteria to the geological block model.

Figure 2. Plan view and representative cross-section A-A' of the Wilson Gold Project, illustrating diamond drillhole traces, interpreted gold mineralization, optimized open-pit constraints and underground mine-design shapes associated with the initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 3.047 million tonnes grading 2.85 g/t Au, containing 279,000 ounces of gold.

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Figure 3. Longitudinal section of the Wilson Gold Project showing gold mineralization, drillhole traces, and open-pit and underground constraints associated with the 2026 Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate.

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The interpreted mineralization envelopes are displayed at a threshold of greater than 0.2 g/t Au for geological context. The Mineral Resource Estimate is reported using cut-off grades of 0.40 g/t Au for open-pit material and 1.60 g/t Au for underground material. The geological mineralization envelopes do not independently represent reportable Mineral Resources.

Fenton Gold Project - Initial Mineral Resource and Additional Exploration Potential

In addition to the Wilson Mineral Resource Estimate, Epic Gold has established an initial Inferred Mineral Resource at its Fenton Gold Project in Québec of 1,918,000 tonnes grading 1.46 g/t Au, containing approximately 90,000 ounces of gold.

Classification Constraints Cut-Off Grade

(Au g/t) Tonnage Grade

(Au g/t) Contained Metal Total Inferred OP 0.40 1,575,000 1.32 67,000 Total Inferred UG 1.60 343,000 2.14 24,000 Total Inferred OP/UG 0.40/1.60 1,918,000 1.46 90,000

Mineral Resource Estimate Notes

Mineral Resources were estimated in accordance with CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (2014) and the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (2019). The Mineral Resource Estimate has an effective date of November 9, 2026. Gold grades were estimated using inverse distance squared (ID²) interpolation within a three-dimensional block model constrained by interpreted mineralized wireframe solids. Mineral Resources are reported within open-pit shells and underground reporting shapes. Open-pit Mineral Resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 0.40 g/t Au. Underground Mineral Resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 1.60 g/t Au. The cut-off grade assumptions incorporate a long-term gold price of US$3,600 per ounce and a metallurgical recovery of 92%. Underground mining costs were estimated at US$135 per tonne, with processing and G&A costs of US$37.50 per tonne. The estimate assumes an overall open-pit slope angle of 45 degrees and dilution assumptions of 10% for open-pit and underground material. Bulk density values were established by lithology and/or mineralized domain using comparable regional project information. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral Resource quantities, grades and contained metal have been rounded to reflect the precision of the estimate. Totals may not sum exactly due to rounding. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., of BBA E&C Inc., an independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

The estimate, effective November 9, 2026, incorporates open-pit and underground reporting constraints using cut-off grades of 0.40 g/t Au and 1.60 g/t Au, respectively.

Beyond the reported Mineral Resource, the Company's geological interpretation identifies additional mineralized areas that warrant further exploration. The current Mineral Resource includes only material satisfying the applicable reporting criteria and does not necessarily represent the full extent of the interpreted mineralized system.

Based on historical drilling, geological interpretation and three-dimensional mineralization modelling, the Company has identified a conceptual Exploration Target comprising:

1.5 to 3.0 million tonnes of potentially gold-mineralized material;

Gold grades ranging from 0.60 to 1.30 g/t Au.

Mark Richardson, VP Exploration commented, "The initial Inferred Mineral Resource at Fenton, comprising 1,918,000 tonnes grading 1.46 g/t Au and containing approximately 90,000 ounces of gold, establishes a strong foundation for future exploration. Our geological interpretation indicates that mineralization extends beyond the current resource constraints, highlighting opportunities for further discovery. We believe targeted exploration and a better understanding of the structural controls could significantly expand the mineralized footprint".

Cautionary Statement: The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource within the Exploration Target, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in any portion being delineated as a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target is separate from the reported Mineral Resource and must not be interpreted as a Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve.

The Company intends to evaluate these prospective areas through additional geological interpretation and targeted exploration, with the objective of assessing their potential to support future Mineral Resource estimates.

Mineral Resource Estimation Methodology and Assumptions

The MRE was prepared by BBA E&C Inc. using available geological and exploration information, including historical drill-hole data, analytical results, lithological interpretations and three-dimensional mineralized wireframes.

The Mineral Resource Estimate incorporates the following principal assumptions:

Parameter Assumption Long-term gold price US$3,600/oz Metallurgical recovery 92% Open-pit reporting cut-off 0.40 g/t Au Underground reporting cut-off 1.60 g/t Au Underground mining cost US$135/t Processing and G&A costs US$37.50/t Open-pit overall slope angle 45° Dilution assumption 10% for OP and UG Grade estimation methodology Inverse Distance Squared (ID²) Resource classification Inferred Effective date November 9, 2026

Bulk density values were assigned by lithology and/or mineralized domain using values derived from comparable regional projects.

The open-pit reporting cut-off was established using the estimated incremental costs associated with mining, processing and general and administrative expenses. The underground reporting cut-off incorporates estimated mining, processing and general and administrative costs.

The economic assumptions and reporting constraints are used to establish reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction and do not constitute an economic assessment, mine plan or declaration of Mineral Reserves.

Technical Report

Supporting NI 43-101 technical reporting for Wilson and Fenton is being prepared. Subject to applicable filing requirements and confirmation of the relevant triggering disclosure dates, the supporting technical report or reports will be filed on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) within the prescribed period. The reports will provide further details of the geological models, data verification, estimation methods, resource classification and reporting assumptions.

About the Projects

Wilson is located near Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec, within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Fenton is in the Chapais-Chibougamau district of Québec, also within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Both projects have been the subject of historical exploration and geological evaluation, and the initial current Inferred MREs establish a basis for additional exploration and technical work.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information pertaining to the Wilson and Fenton Mineral Resource Estimates in this news release was and approved by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., of BBA E&C Inc., an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

The scientific and technical information in this news release, other than the Mineral Resource Estimate, has been reviewed and approved by Mark Richardson, P.Geo. (OGQ Permit No. 10929), Vice President of Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101

About Epic Gold Corp.

Epic Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of gold projects in Ontario and Québec. The Company holds four gold projects, including Hawkins in Ontario and Wilson, Fenton and Benoist in Québec. With current Inferred Mineral Resources at Hawkins, Wilson and Fenton, Epic is focused on resource expansion, exploration and unlocking the potential of its projects in established Canadian gold districts.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. Inferred Mineral Resources have a lower level of confidence than Indicated Mineral Resources and are based on limited geological evidence and sampling sufficient to imply, but not verify, geological and grade continuity. There is no certainty that any portion of an Inferred Mineral Resource will be converted into a higher-confidence classification or ultimately into a Mineral Reserve.

The reported Wilson and Fenton estimates apply separate open-pit and underground reporting constraints and should not be interpreted as a joint operation, a single deposit or a single development project. Mineral Resource quantities and grades are rounded. The estimates may be affected by changes in geological interpretation, metal prices, metallurgical recoveries, mining and processing costs, infrastructure, environmental conditions, permitting and other material factors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements about additional exploration, potential mineralization extensions, resource upgrades, technical evaluations, future activities and the filing of technical reports. Such statements are based on assumptions that may prove incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Relevant risks include uncertainty inherent in Inferred Mineral Resources, variability in geological models and recovery assumptions, mining and processing costs, environmental and regulatory requirements, access, financing, staffing and the outcome of future exploration. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update them. Further risk information is available in the Company's public continuous disclosure filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

Such statements are based on assumptions considered reasonable by management at the time they are made, including assumptions regarding gold prices, geological interpretations, metallurgical recoveries, operating costs, exploration results, availability of financing, permitting and regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, uncertainty in Mineral Resource estimates; the possibility that future exploration results will not support an increase in Mineral Resources; changes in commodity prices; variability in metallurgical performance; changes in operating or capital costs; permitting delays; environmental and regulatory risks; availability of qualified personnel and contractors; and the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is available in its continuous disclosure documents filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix A

Table 2. Mineral resource quantities and grades supporting Figure 1

The figures below reproduce the estimates cited in Figure 1. Measured and Indicated categories are shown separately, with combined subtotals where used on the map. Pusticamica is a historical estimate and is not a current Mineral Resource of the Company.

Project Resource category Constraint Tonnes Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

Au (oz) Discovery [1] Measured OP 8,000 3.44 900 Discovery [1] Indicated OP 223,000 2.86 20,500 Discovery [1] Indicated UG 955,000 5.09 156,300 Discovery [1] Measured + Indicated OP + UG 1,186,000 4.66 177,700 Discovery [1] Inferred OP + UG 1,970,000 4.80 303,700 Flordin [2] Measured OP 86,000 2.58 7,100 Flordin [2] Indicated OP 1,444,000 2.15 99,900 Flordin [2] Indicated UG LH 227,000 3.75 27,500 Flordin [2] Indicated UG RP 1,000 5.46 200 Flordin [2] Measured + Indicated OP + UG 1,758,000 2.38 134,700 Flordin [2] Inferred OP + UG 575,000 3.23 59,700 Osborne-Bell [3] Inferred UG 2,587,000 6.13 510,000 Pusticamica [4] Historical Indicated UG 1,431,800 2.56 118,000 Pusticamica [4] Historical Inferred UG 1,051,700 2.06 69,700 Bachelor [6] Measured UG 677,000 3.99 87,000 Bachelor [6] Indicated UG 228,000 3.53 26,000 Bachelor [6] Measured + Indicated UG 905,000 3.87 113,000 Bachelor [6] Inferred UG 197,000 4.45 28,000 Moroy [6] Measured UG 250,000 4.14 33,000 Moroy [6] Indicated UG 625,000 4.08 82,000 Moroy [6] Measured + Indicated UG 875,000 4.10 115,000 Moroy [6] Inferred UG 781,000 4.18 105,000

OP = open pit; UG = underground; LH = long hole; RP = room and pillar. Measured + Indicated rows are subtotals and must not be added to the separate category rows. Inferred resources are reported separately. Tonnes are metric tonnes; contained gold is in troy ounces. Source figures are rounded and may not reconcile exactly.

Sources and estimate dates

[1] Abcourt Mines Inc., Discovery 2023 MRE, Table 1, effective March 28, 2023. Cut-offs: 0.5 g/t Au (OP) and 3.0 g/t Au (UG).

[2] Abcourt Mines Inc., Flordin technical report, Table 14-7, effective May 15, 2023. Cut-offs: 0.5 g/t Au (OP), 3.1 g/t Au (UG LH) and 4.6 g/t Au (UG RP). Combined M&I and Inferred totals are as disclosed by Abcourt.

[3] Gold Fields, Osborne-Bell project disclosure, effective March 2, 2018; 3.0 g/t Au cut-off.

[4] Cartier Resources Inc., December 17, 2020 news release, Pusticamica structure only, excluding the Dyke structure. Supporting InnovExplo report dated January 28, 2021, effective December 17, 2020. Gold grades and contained gold are reported here, not gold-equivalent grades or ounces.

[5] Wilson: Table 1 of this news release, effective November 9, 2026.

[6] Bonterra Resources Inc., April 1, 2026 news release, and March 31, 2026 MD&A, Tables 3 and 4. Bachelor and Moroy estimates effective February 18, 2026; 2.0 g/t Au underground stope cut-off.

Pusticamica historical estimate: The 2020 estimate was prepared by InnovExplo for Cartier using CIM (2014) resource categories, a 1.5 g/t AuEq cut-off and underground reporting constraints below a 100 m crown pillar. The Pusticamica Indicated material also grades 0.19% Cu and 8.50 g/t Ag; Inferred material grades 0.07% Cu and 3.26 g/t Ag. The estimate provides regional geological context. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current Mineral Resource, and the Company is not treating it as current. Data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling and data verification may be required to establish a current estimate.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Estimates from other properties are provided for regional context and are not necessarily indicative of mineralization or Mineral Resources at Wilson or Fenton.

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