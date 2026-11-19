Xinhua Silk Road: Yunnan Tin Group boosts innovation to drive industrial upgrading

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the production workshop of Yunnan Tin New Materials Co., Ltd., solder paste, solder balls and solder wire are rolling off production lines and heading to semiconductor packaging companies worldwide. These seemingly ordinary metal products are becoming highly sought-after "computing-power metals" in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

With a history of over 140 years, Yunnan Tin Group (Holding) Co., Ltd., the parent company of Yunnan Tin New Materials, is strengthening its full-industry-chain coordination and technological innovation capabilities amid the transformation driven by computing infrastructure.

Through technological breakthroughs and process optimization, Yunnan Tin Group has unlocked previously untapped low-grade resources and improved resource recovery rates. In 2025, its Datun tin mine achieved a tin recovery rate of 79.21 percent, above the national average of 65-75 percent.

The group's tin industry branch has adopted an integrated smart management system, helping it cut operating costs by 18 percent and improve management efficiency by nearly 20 percent.

Since 2021, the group has established more than 10 national- and provincial-level innovation platforms and entities, including a tin-indium laboratory, building a robust innovation ecosystem.

As tin demand expands beyond traditional electronics into emerging sectors such as new energy, semiconductors and AI computing, Yunnan Tin Group is pushing technological boundaries to meet higher material standards.

Yunnan Tin New Materials has developed ultra-fine solder wire with a diameter of 0.1 millimeters, while its BGA solder balls can be as small as 50 micrometers. Its solder paste portfolio covers three major series and eight product grades, catering to the trend toward increasingly compact and powerful electronic devices.

The Yunnan tin-indium laboratory focuses on green separation and high-value utilization of tin resources, comprehensive utilization of tin tailings, and the development of high-end tin-indium interconnection materials.

In 2026, the laboratory secured approval for two national-level research projects, and submitted proposals for three national standards and one industry standard.

Looking ahead, Yunnan Tin Group will focus on agile manufacturing, precision marketing and new product development to provide "China wisdom" to support the upgrading of global tin and indium industrial chains. It aims to become a world-class enterprise in the industry by 2035.

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