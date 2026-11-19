At the Rohstoffmesse in Munich, Commodity TV talks with Chris Grove, President and CEO of Capacitor Metals, about the Blue River tantalum-niobium project in British Columbia, Canada. Topics: Background: spun out of Commerce Resources in 2024 to focus solely on Blue River Why tantalum: the backbone of microelectronics, from the first flip phones to today's chips Upper Fir deposit: more than C$34 million invested; 48.4 Mt indicated and 5.4 Mt inferred, with 23.2 Mlb tantalum and 194.5 Mlb niobium Next steps: an SRK scoping study completed in June, a 43-101 PEA and a CSE listing planned for Q1 2027, and metallurgical work at SGS EU BLOOM program: about C$265,000 in Horizon Europe funding to improve recoveries Supply security: ethical tantalum from Canada as an alternative to supply from Central Africa CapacitorMetals Tantalum Niobium CriticalMinerals BritishColumbia BlueRiver ChrisGrove CommodityTV Company overview: Capacitor Metals Corp. - https://capacitormetals.com/ More videos about Capacitor Metals Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/capacitor-metals-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Interview Exploration Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV