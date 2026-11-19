WeWalk returns to Dubai Science Park in support of children with diabetes

The charity walkathon, organised by TECOM Group in partnership with Dubai Charity Association, returns in its seventh year to support children living with diabetes

Dubai residents invited to take on the 3.5 km walk with live shows, sports challenges, and fitness sessions at Dubai Science Park

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity walkathon WeWalk returns in its seventh year to Dubai Science Park on Saturday, 21 November 2026, to support children living with diabetes. Organised by TECOM Group PJSC and held in partnership with Dubai Charity Association, WeWalk 2026 invites residents, families and fitness enthusiasts to its 3.5 km community walk.

The 2026 edition of WeWalk will take place from 7 AM to 12 PM and offers a dynamic day with shows, live performances, interactive games, educational booths, and fitness activations and activities for participants of all ages. All proceeds from WeWalk will be dedicated to Dubai Charity Association to support the treatment of children living with diabetes.

"Fostering a culture of prevention and encouraging community members to adopt healthy lifestyles are fundamental pillars for building a healthier and happier society," said Haif Zamzam, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Marketing and Chair of the ESG Committee at TECOM Group. "WeWalk demonstrates our continued commitment to strengthening social solidarity, raising awareness about the importance of prevention, and providing the necessary support for members of our community facing health challenges. We are proud to collaborate once again with Dubai Charity Association to support children living with diabetes."

His Excellency Ahmed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Dubai Charity Association, highlighted the importance of the ongoing collaboration with TECOM Group in organising the seventh edition of "WeWalk", saying: "Our continued collaboration on WeWalk underscores our dedication to creating meaningful support across our community. This initiative reflects the humanitarian values deeply rooted in our nation, guided by the wise vision of our leadership. Through this seventh edition, all funds raised will directly support essential medical care, specialised treatments, and healthcare supplies for children living with diabetes. We encourage everyone to join us and contribute to a healthier future for these brave children."

The seventh edition of WeWalk unites public and private sector partners dedicated to driving meaningful community impact. The event is held in association with Dubai Charity Association and Dubai Police, with American Hospital Dubai Science Park as the Lead Healthcare Partner and Jetour alongside Elite Group Holding Ltd as Automotive Partner.

IFF joins as Impact Partner, alongside Dubai Media Incorporated 'Dubai Media' as Strategic Media Partner, Arabian Radio Network (ARN) as Official Radio Partner, Lovin Dubai as Digital Partner, and Real Madrid World as Activation Partner.

The event's other partners include the University of Wollongong in Dubai as Education Partner; Masafi as Hydration Partner; Neohealth, Numu Early Childhood Centre, and Lemonade as Community Partners; and Champs Sports Club and Club 15 as Fitness Partners.

WeWalk's tickets are available on Platinumlist, and children under five can enter for free. For more information on how to participate, register a team, or support the cause, visit wewalk.ae and follow @WeWalk_AE on Instagram.

The 2026 edition of WeWalk will take place at Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group's portfolio of business districts that also includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Industrial City, and Dubai Design District (d3).

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