Underwriters get insight on every risk while operations teams keep work moving, all on one shared record from first submission to issued policy.

mea Platform, the insurance-native agentic AI company, today announced general availability of mea Underwriting, which turns every submission into a faster, better-informed decision. Powered by mea Ora, mea's insurance-specific AI, it shows which risks fit the carrier's appetite and why, which to decline, and where new business sits in its own flow, including submissions it quoted and lost or turned away.

mea Underwriting serves two teams on one platform. Underwriters work in mea Underwriter, and operations teams work in mea Underwriting Operations. Both share a single risk record and workflow, from the first submission to the issued policy, so both teams see the same information as the work moves. In mea Underwriting Operations, mea's AI agents handle intake, clearance and triage and support policy issuance. By the time an underwriter opens a submission in mea Underwriter, mea Ora has already turned that work into risk insights and recommendations.

Underwriters can see at a glance why a risk fits their appetite, what has changed since they last saw it, and how comparable risks were won and lost. mea Ora applies the carrier's own guidelines and authority and recommends whether to approve, refer, or decline, so clear decisions take minutes. It also shows what writing a risk would do to the portfolio. Across the carrier's full flow, it identifies business worth pursuing, such as brokers and classes where the carrier wins and risks that were declined before but now fit appetite.

That insight depends on AI that understands insurance. Underwriting turns on distinctions such as occurrence versus claims-made cover, and on how appetite, terms, and pricing differ from one class to the next. mea Ora combines the industry's only insurance domain-specific language model and the industry's only insurance knowledge graph with leading large language models. Together they encode those concepts and how they relate, so mea Ora's recommendations make sense to an experienced underwriter in that line of business.

"Underwriters make their most valuable calls when they decide which risks to pursue and on what terms," said Grayson Poole, Chief Product Officer at mea Platform. "mea Ora brings insurance-specific intelligence to that moment. It understands the class, applies the carrier's own rules, and draws on everything the carrier has seen, so underwriters know quickly what fits and where the opportunities are. That insight is how they win the business they want."

Each client's submission history is held separately for that client and used only for that client's underwriting. Clients can load their historical submissions at go-live, so the insight works from the first day.

mea Underwriting runs on mea Platform, the agentic AI execution layer for insurance. Submissions arrive by email, placing platforms, API, portal, or bulk upload and become complete, validated records, including SOVs, bordereaux, and treaty schedules, with extraction accuracy committed in client contracts. Authority limits, referrals, compliance checks, and sanctions screening run inside the workflow, and every action is recorded in a timestamped audit trail.

Clients can adopt mea Underwriting as a complete platform or start with individual mea Solutions and add more over time. They can also use its capabilities inside their existing underwriting applications through APIs.

About mea Platform

mea is the insurance-native agentic AI company. Built by insurance operators, mea provides the operational infrastructure that insurers, brokers, MGAs, and reinsurers use to run their core workflows. Its product suite runs agentic AI across underwriting, claims, finance, and broking, powered by a proprietary domain-specific language model? (dsLM) and insurance knowledge graph?. mea is live with more than 30 clients across 21 countries and has processed more than $450 billion in gross written premium. For more information, visit www.meaplatform.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact: Stephen Breen, Stephen.breen@rein4ce.co.uk, +44 (0)7843 076556