Professor Kitagawa, a pioneer of metal-organic frameworks, will advise CuspAI on AI-driven materials discovery as the company expands in Asia-Pacific.

CuspAI, the AI materials discovery company, today announced the appointment of Professor Susumu Kitagawa, winner of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, to its advisory board.

Professor Kitagawa, of Kyoto University, shared the Nobel Prize with Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi for their work developing metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), a class of porous materials with applications in carbon capture, water harvesting and energy storage.

His research established important principles for how MOFs capture and release gases, including the development of flexible frameworks known as soft porous crystals, which change shape as molecules enter and leave their structures.

At CuspAI, Professor Kitagawa will advise on the use of artificial intelligence to accelerate the discovery and design of new materials, including MOFs. CuspAI recently published research with Meta and other partners in Nature Chemical Engineering, exploring AI-driven discovery of new materials for direct air capture.

Professor Susumu Kitagawa said: "For decades, discovering a new material has meant years of patient work in the lab: designing, synthesising, testing, and very often starting again. That process taught me how vast the space of possible materials really is, and how little of it we have explored.

AI is changing that. CuspAI's platform allows us to explore more of that space faster, allowing scientists like me to focus on the most promising candidates from the start. I chose to join CuspAI's advisory board because I believe this approach can find the materials we urgently need for clean energy, carbon capture and many more important applications. I am delighted to be part of this effort and excited about what we will discover together."

Chad Edwards, co-founder and CEO of CuspAI, said: "Professor Kitagawa helped pioneer an entirely new field of materials science, giving rise to one of the most tunable and versatile material classes known. His expertise and advice will be invaluable as we apply AI to explore new materials and accelerate their development, across many domains, including electronics, energy and sustainability."

CuspAI's advisory board also includes Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton, Turing Award winner Yann LeCun, former ASML President and CTO Martin van den Brink, UC Berkeley materials scientist Professor Kristin Persson, Chairman of Lam Research's Abhi Talwalkar, former BP CEO Lord Browne and global AI policy expert and author Verity Harding.

The appointment comes as CuspAI builds its operations in Asia-Pacific, with a presence in Tokyo and Singapore. The company recently announced a five-year strategic partnership with Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), focused on AI-driven materials discovery for semiconductors, energy and carbon capture, and launched the AI Materials Foundry, a global network of over 45 partners, including NVIDIA and Meta.

About CuspAI

CuspAI was founded in 2024 by Dr. Chad Edwards and Prof. Max Welling to build the AI system for materials discovery. Through its AI Materials Foundry a global network of over 45 partners, including NVIDIA and Meta the company is accelerating breakthrough discoveries in semiconductors, energy, and climate. CuspAI has raised over $725M from investors including Kleiner Perkins, NEA, Temasek, NVentures, Bezos Expeditions, Samsung, and Hyundai Motor Group. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the company operates globally across London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Tokyo, Singapore, and the United States.

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