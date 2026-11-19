Waterdrop Filter Makes Premium Water Filtration More Affordable This Black Friday

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Filter, a global water filtration brand, is launching its Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals from November 19-30, offering exceptional year-end prices on premium home water filtration systems.

From cutting down on bottled water to simplifying winter drinks and family routines, Waterdrop Filter makes it easier to invest in better-tasting water and everyday convenience for the year ahead.

Waterdrop M6CG - Hot & Cold Countertop RO System: £569 to £449 (21% Off): A 2026 premium new arrival, the M6CG combines 8-stage RO filtration, instant hot and cold water with remineralisation, and 15°C-95°C water dispensing without installation-perfect for winter cuppas, refreshing drinks, and family gatherings.

Waterdrop CT01 - Hot & Cold Water Dispenser: £229 to £179 (22% Off): With 25°C-95°C water dispensing, a generous 5L capacity, and no installation required, the CT01 makes busy mornings, quick drinks, and daily hydration easier.

Waterdrop C2SL - Mineral Countertop RO System: £199 to £169 (15% Off): Ideal for renters and smaller homes, the C2SL combines 7-stage RO filtration, mineral enrichment, and an automatically refilling glass pitcher for convenient, better-tasting water without plumbing.

Waterdrop X12 - Premium Under-Sink RO System: £1,099 to £879 (20% Off): Ideal for busy families and Christmas hosting, the X12 combines 1,200 GPD capacity, 11-stage RO filtration, and alkaline remineralisation for fast, better-tasting water. Its tankless design and smart tap deliver a premium kitchen upgrade.

Waterdrop G5P700A - Affordable Under-Sink RO System: £349.99 to £275.49 (21% Off): Featuring 700 GPD capacity, 8-stage RO filtration, and a smart tap, the G5P700A offers reliable, space-saving filtration for everyday family drinking and cooking.

Whether reducing bottled-water purchases or upgrading the family kitchen, Waterdrop Filter brings together premium filtration, practical convenience, and meaningful savings. Available November 19-30, 2026, explore the offers on waterdropfilter.co.uk and Amazon.co.uk to find the right solution for your home before the sale ends.

About Waterdrop Filter

Founded in 2015, Waterdrop Filter provides water filtration solutions for homes, offices, and outdoor use, including under-sink and countertop RO systems, pitchers, and whole-house filters. Its products are trusted by more than 40 million families worldwide. Learn more at www.waterdropfilter.co.uk.

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