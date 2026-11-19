Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area (GLA), has signed a new lease with Airbus, a leading aircraft manufacturer, for an 18,000 sqm Build-To-Suit facility at CTPark Bra?ov in Romania.

Airbus will use the high-quality energy efficient facility at CTPark Bra?ov for warehousing and logistics activities that enhance its operations. The deal brings one of the world's most exceptional aerospace companies to CTP's expanding business park community in Romania. It also marks an important milestone in CTPark Bra?ov's development, demonstrating its attractive strategic position for leading international companies.

Located to the north of Bra?ov in central Romania's Transylvania region, CTPark Bra?ov benefits from direct access to the DN13 motorway and is close to the city's other main infrastructure including Bra?ov-Ghimbav International Airport. The park is also ideally located for businesses looking to establish or expand their operations in central Romania, with its position in one of the country's most established industrial and manufacturing regions with access to skilled labour, which was an important factor in Airbus' decision to locate there.

The deal is also testament to the flexibility of CTP's portfolio and its ability to provide major occupiers such as Airbus with both immediate solutions for space, and solutions for future expansion as needs evolve. With a network of parks across Romania and a portfolio spanning 12 European markets and an extensive landbank, CTP is ready to support clients with Grade A industrial and logistics properties, both in Romania and internationally. This is a key reason why over 70% of new leases CTP signs each year are with existing clients expanding across its network.

Ronald Binkofski, Managing Director, CTP Romania, said:

"We welcome Airbus to CTPark Bra?ov. One of the world's most pioneering companies choosing to join CTP's network demonstrates the quality of our Parks, the properties we deliver, and our capability to understand the needs of modern businesses. This is the latest in a series of leases we have signed with clients in Romania since the start of 2026, with more than 420,000 sqm of leases signed in the first nine months of the year, supported by demand for strategically located industrial and logistics space, continued growth in domestic consumption, and supply chain modernisation."

Viorela Olteanu, Business Developer, CTP Romania, said:

"Airbus locating at CTPark Bra?ov is an important milestone for the park and a strong endorsement of Bra?ov as a location for major international companies. The combination of a high-quality newly delivered building, strong local infrastructure and the industrial park's strategic position all met Airbus' requirements, while offering flexibility for future growth both at CTPark Bra?ov and across CTP's wider network. The partnerships we have with clients at CTP go far beyond providing space alone. As a developer-landlord that holds its properties for the long term we create the conditions that allow our clients to develop and strategically evolve over time. We look forward to working with Airbus long into the future."

CTPark Bra?ov currently comprises approximately 18,000 sqm of built space. There is a further 27,000 sqm of development potential at the park, totaling around 13 hectares for companies seeking space in one of Romania's key industrial regions.

The agreement with Airbus further strengthens CTP's position in Romania, one of its largest markets. CTP's Romanian portfolio comprises more than 3.2 million sqm of logistics and industrial space across key logistics and manufacturing hubs, including in Bucharest, Timi?oara, Bra?ov, Sibiu, Craiova and Arad. Romania accounts for more than 3.2 million sqm of CTP's 15.1 million sqm European portfolio and remains one of the company's most important growth markets across Central and Eastern Europe.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 15.1 million sqm of GLA in 12 countries and 1.7 million sqm under construction as of 30 September 2026. The company's ready-built factories and warehouses, together with its custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. CTP builds long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 93% annual retention and generating 63% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable development. CTP holds Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A (Stable).

For more information, visit www.ctp.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261119859193/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Bianca Liulea-Stamate

Marketing Specialist CTP România

Email: bianca.stamate@ctp.eu

Elena Filip

PR Consultant

Email: elena.filip@efwords.ro