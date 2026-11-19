Bolivia's state-owned power utility ENDE has launched an international tender for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the Contorno Bajo I solar plant, which will have a minimum nominal capacity of 40 MWac. The project will become the first large-scale solar power plant in the department of La Paz. The tender, published on Nov. 16 under reference ENDE-KFW-2026-002, sets a 14-month implementation period from the signing of the contract. Construction is scheduled to begin in May 2027, with commissioning expected to be completed by June 2028. The contract includes a 24.9/115 kV ...

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