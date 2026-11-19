Executive Chairman Dmitri Nikitin to Address Senior Military, Government and Industry Leaders as Featured Speaker

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / LASE Corp. (NASDAQ:LASE), an emerging laser technology company developing laser and directed-energy solutions for the defense, pharmaceutical, semiconductor and industrial markets ("LASE" or the "Company"), today announced that it will premiere its Quantum Bullet anti-drone platform at Counter Unmanned Aircraft System ("UAS") Technology USA, taking place November 30 through December 2, 2026, in Washington, D.C., where Dmitri Nikitin, Executive Chairman of LASE Corp., will also present as a featured speaker.

This event brings together military, government and industry leaders to address the rapidly evolving threat posed by unmanned aerial systems and the technologies being developed to defeat them. This year's conference speakers include senior representatives of Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401), the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, the U.S. Army, the Air Force Research Laboratory, U.S. Northern Command and the Department of Homeland Security. Last year's conference drew attendees from more than a dozen countries, NATO, and allied ministries of defense, as well as leading defense contractors.

This premiere complements the Company's previously announced introduction of Quantum Bullet at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC), taking place November 30 through December 3, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

The Quantum Bullet product line includes the Company's Laser Shield Anti-Drone ("LSAD") Series, a modular directed-energy platform being developed to address Group 1 and Group 2 drone threats. LSAD is designed to combine proprietary laser-based counter-drone capabilities with multi-sensor detection, tracking, targeting and command-and-control ("C2") systems supplied by LASE and its integration partners, supporting either standalone deployment or integration into multilayered air-defense networks.

LASE is developing LSAD as a modular offering that can be configured with different laser and power capabilities for different tactical scenarios. Its Dazzler configuration is intended to disrupt the optical and LIDAR sensors of Group 1 and Group 2 drones, while higher-energy palletized and crawler configurations, the latter designed for rapid all-terrain deployment, are being developed for destructive engagement of drone threats. Development, integration, testing and customer evaluation remain necessary before commercialization.

Dmitri Nikitin, Executive Chairman of LASE Corp said, "What we have developed with Quantum Bullet is a fundamentally different approach to counter-drone defense. It is designed to deliver the precision, effectiveness and cost efficiency needed to address one of the military's most urgent and widespread threats: Group 1 and Group 2 drones. But what makes Quantum Bullet particularly compelling is its versatility. It is not simply a standalone weapon. It is a modular, mobile and integrated defense platform designed to operate independently or as part of a larger, layered defense system."

Dmitri Nikitin continued, "We believe the future of counter-drone defense will depend on technologies that work together, adapt to evolving threats and can be deployed wherever our military needs them. That is exactly what we are building with Quantum Bullet.

Mr. Nikitin, the Company's founder, brings more than three decades of experience in laser technology innovation spanning marking, cutting, welding, cleaning, glass separation and semiconductor processing. He co-developed the world's first high-power fiber laser cutting system and developed a first-of-its-kind mobile fiber-laser platform for military mine-clearing applications. Mr. Nikitin holds an engineering degree in industrial electronics and quantum mechanics from Moscow Power Engineering University and a Ph.D. from the Ministry of Electronics Industry of the USSR, and he is a named inventor on three patent applications relating to Bulk-to-Shape technology.

Quantum Bullet is a registered trademark with the USPTO.

For more information on LASE Corp. and its brands, please visit www.lase.com .

About LASE Corp.

LASE Corp. (NASDAQ:LASE), formerly Laser Photonics Corporation, is an emerging laser technology company developing laser and directed-energy solutions for the defense, pharmaceutical, semiconductor and industrial markets. Through internal development, strategic acquisitions and partnerships, LASE intends to expand its technology portfolio, strengthen its advanced manufacturing capabilities and scale the enterprise profitably.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's planned premiere of its Quantum Bullet anti-drone platform at Counter UAS Technology USA and its planned introduction at I/ITSEC, Mr. Nikitin's planned presentation at Counter UAS Technology USA, the development and potential commercialization of the Quantum Bullet platform and Laser Shield Anti-Drone Series, the anticipated design, capabilities and configurations of the platform, the Company's ability to engage with potential customers and partners, and the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described in the "Risk Factors" sections of filings and reports the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including, without limitation, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are urged to carefully review those risk factors, as well as other cautionary statements that are made from time to time in the Company's other SEC filings. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

Company Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@lase.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lase-to-premiere-quantum-bullettm-at-counter-uas-technology-conference-1254103