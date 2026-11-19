Equiti becomes Official Event Partner of SailGP UAE

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti Group, a global fintech, is proud to partner with the 2026 Rolex SailGP Championship.

The event partnership unites two premium brands, Equiti and SailGP, around a shared belief that ambitious ideas, new technology and world-class experiences should reach more people. Equiti will bring its brand to life across SailGP's global platform, starting with the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, presented by DP World, on 21-22 November and at the season's grande finale: the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix, presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, on 28-29 November.

SailGP is one of the world's fastest-growing sports. National teams race identical F50 hydrofoiling catamarans, at speeds sometimes exceeding 100km/h. Founded by Larry Ellison and Sir Russell Coutts, and title-sponsored by Rolex, the championship combines elite athleticism, cutting-edge technology and real-time data to deliver fast, close, unmissable racing.

It's a natural fit for Equiti. SailGP is built around innovative technology and a refusal to accept limits, bringing world-class racing to a broad audience while its teams, owners and investors keep redefining what is possible on the water. Equiti shares that drive, using technology to open up access without diluting quality, and help people build better money habits. Across both race weekends, Equiti will bring the partnership to life through bespoke brand and digital activations.

"SailGP is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. Not just because it brings ambitious people together, but because it refuses to settle for what has been done before. Equiti is proud to join that shared platform. We both believe in challenging the status quo, raising the bar and creating experiences that bring more people into the action." - added Chantelle Johnson, Equiti CMO.

Charlie Dewhurst, chief commercial officer at SailGP said: "We're very pleased to partner with Equiti on two of our biggest races of the season in the UAE, in Dubai and our Grand Final in Abu Dhabi.

"We share their commitment to innovation and have a real alignment in our approach to data and precision across both our worlds of trading and sail racing. They are committed to elevating the fan experience across both events and we look forward to evolving this partnership in what is a very important region for SailGP."

Equiti joins a strong SailGP partner line-up that includes Rolex, DP World, Emirates, Mubadala, Oracle, Apex Group, Accor, KPMG and Red Bull.

The SailGP 2025 Season reached a cumulative global broadcast audience of nearly 215 million viewers, averaging 18 million viewers per event, while SailGP content generated more than 1.65 billion social media views. More than 112,000 fans attended events across the season, underscoring the league's growing appeal both in venues and on screen.

Tickets for both UAE race weekends are available now through SailGP's official ticketing platform. Fans can also follow @EquitiGCC for event updates, giveaways and race-day experiences.

About Equiti

Equiti Group is a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions. With a presence across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Group is licensed in major financial jurisdictions including the UK, UAE and Cyprus. The Group delivers a best-in-class financial experience to clients across retail, professional, and institutional segments. Learn more atwww.equiti.com

For more information, please contact marketing@equiti.com

ABOUT SAILGP | The most exciting racing on water, the Rolex SailGP Championship sees national teams battling it out in identical high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans at iconic venues around the world. Racing faster than the wind at speeds sometimes exceeding 100km/h (60 mph), SailGP is driven by the sport's top athletes, with national pride, personal glory, and a total prize money of US$12 million at stake. Visit SailGP.com to find out more.

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