From November 12 to 25, 2026, tastings and promotional activities at selected restaurants and retail outlets in Toronto and Oakville will showcase European extra virgin olive oil and the value of organic certification.

The quality of extra virgin olive oil begins long before it reaches the table. Cultivation practices, harvesting and processing techniques all help shape its aromas, intensity and flavor. Italy's olive-growing biodiversity is particularly rich, with 743 olive varieties listed in the National Register of Fruit Tree Varieties, reflecting a longstanding connection between the land, agricultural traditions and quality production.

Organic certification adds another important dimension. It confirms compliance with European standards for organic production and processing, supports environmentally conscious production methods and helps consumers recognize products that meet specific requirements.

These values are central to Ecceamerica, a project promoted by Unaprol the Italian Olive Consortium and CAP Confederação dos Agricultores de Portugal, co-financed by the European Union under Regulation (EU) No. 1144/2014. The three-year program promotes European agri-food excellence in the United States and Canada, with a focus on organic extra virgin olive oil and organic wine. Through information and promotional activities, it aims to strengthen awareness and recognition of these products in both markets.

In Canada, from November 12 to 25, extra virgin olive oil will be featured in a series of tastings and promotional initiatives at selected restaurants and retail outlets in Toronto and Oakville. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover the product's distinctive characteristics, explore its quality and learn more about the value of European organic production.

Specially trained personnel will guide the tastings and answer questions about extra virgin olive oil, including its characteristics and organic production methods. Dedicated informational materials will also be provided to help consumers better understand the product and make informed choices.

The activities are designed not only to offer a tasting experience, but also to create opportunities for direct dialogue about origin, production standards and everyday use.

By bringing European extra virgin olive oil directly to Canadian consumers, Ecceamerica seeks to highlight its quality, strengthen its recognition and encourage greater familiarity with organic certification.

Detailed schedules for participating restaurants and retail locations will be available on the project website.

For more information and updates, visit https://ecceamerica.eu/ and follow Ecceamerica on Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261119606583/en/

Contacts:

info@ecceamerica.eu