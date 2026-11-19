ROBOTERA Invited to APEC CEO Summit for Second Consecutive Year, Showcases Real-World Humanoid Robot Applications

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROBOTERA, an AI-native embodied intelligence company, was invited to the 2026 APEC CEO Summit for the second consecutive year, becoming the only embodied intelligence company focused on real-world productivity to receive consecutive invitations. Founder and CEO Jianyu Chen and Co-founder Yue Xi attended the summit . Chen also delivered a keynote speech at APEC Finance Night titled "Putting Robots to Work at Night," sharing ROBOTERA's experience in turning embodied intelligence into practical productivity through real-world logistics deployments.

ROBOTERA has established deployments with China Post and SF Express, with its humanoid robots now operating across over 10 logistics centers. In these real-world operations, the robots achieve parcel induction rates exceeding 1,500 parcels per hour. By taking on repetitive, physically demanding tasks and challenging night shifts, they help address labor shortages while enabling human workers to focus on tasks requiring greater flexibility and judgment.

At the APEC CEO Summit, held from November 17 to 19, ROBOTERA showcased its humanoid robots and logistics solutions, including live parcel sorting demonstrations by its M7 humanoid robot. The demonstration gave international business leaders and attendees a firsthand look at how embodied intelligence is moving beyond technical demonstrations to deliver tangible value in real-world logistics operations.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robotera-invited-to-apec-ceo-summit-for-second-consecutive-year-showcases-real-world-humanoid-robot-applications-302945320.html