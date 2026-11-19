Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - COELACANTH ENERGY INC. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30



September 30

($000s, except per share amounts)

2026



2025



% Change



2026



2025



% Change



























Oil and natural gas sales

11,422



11,372



-



56,785



18,866



201



























Cash flow from operating activities

5,101



4,712



8



26,667



4,054



558

Per share - basic (1)

0.01



0.01



-



0.05



0.01



400

Per share - diluted (1)

0.01



0.01



-



0.04



0.01



300



























Adjusted funds flow (1)

2,518



2,386



6



23,572



533



4,323

Per share - basic and diluted

-



-



-



0.04



-



100



























Net income (loss)

(2,781 )

(1,764 )

58



5,019



(8,845 )

(157 ) Per share - basic and diluted

(-)



(-)



-



0.01



(0.02 )

(150 )

























Capital expenditures (1)

24,681



6,104



304



35,953



46,078



(22 )

























Proceeds from sale of assets

3,000



-



100



3,000



-



100



























Adjusted working capital deficiency (1)













(14,499 )

(42,692 )

(66 )

























Net debt (1)













(14,499 )

(42,692 )

(66 )

























Common shares outstanding (000s)























Weighted average - basic

633,887



532,917



19



588,597



532,218



11

Weighted average - diluted

633,887



532,917



19



612,438



532,218



15



























End of period - basic













634,247



533,029



19

End of period - fully diluted













695,761



591,544



18



(1) See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section.





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

OPERATING RESULTS (1)

September 30



September 30





2026



2025



% Change



2026



2025



% Change



























Daily production (2)























Oil and condensate (bbls/d)

807



1,372



(41 )

1,438



703



105

Other NGLs (bbls/d)

196



92



113



296



48



517

Oil and NGLs (bbls/d)

1,003



1,464



(31 )

1,734



751



131

Natural gas (mcf/d)

22,618



10,896



108



27,180



6,050



349

Oil equivalent (boe/d)

4,773



3,280



46



6,264



1,759



256



























Oil and natural gas sales























Oil and condensate ($/bbl)

111.12



79.73



39



102.65



81.36



26

Other NGLs ($/bbl)

25.19



26.40



(5 )

26.69



28.48



(6 ) Oil and NGLs ($/bbl)

94.28



76.41



23



89.67



77.99



15

Natural gas ($/mcf)

1.31



1.08



21



1.93



1.74



11

Oil equivalent ($/boe)

26.01



37.69



(31 )

33.20



39.28



(15 )

























Operating netback and net income (loss) ($/boe)























Oil and natural gas sales

26.01



37.69



(31 )

33.20



39.28



(15 ) Royalties

(3.31 )

(7.70 )

(57 )

(3.48 )

(7.76 )

(55 ) Operating expenses

(8.54 )

(7.79 )

10



(7.84 )

(8.90 )

(12 ) Net transportation expenses (3)

(2.46 )

(3.48 )

(29 )

(2.60 )

(3.75 )

(31 ) Operating netback (3)

11.70



18.72



(38 )

19.28



18.87



2



























Depletion and depreciation

(9.19 )

(10.26 )

(10 )

(8.55 )

(11.41 )

(25 ) General and administrative expenses

(3.08 )

(4.61 )

(33 )

(2.75 )

(9.14 )

(70 ) Stock based compensation

(2.23 )

(3.82 )

(42 )

(1.72 )

(7.39 )

(77 ) Finance expense

(2.43 )

(5.64 )

(57 )

(2.94 )

(8.36 )

(65 ) Finance income

0.10



0.16



(38 )

0.04



0.46



(91 ) Unutilized transportation

(1.21 )

(0.39 )

210



(0.44 )

(1.45 )

(70 ) Net income (loss)

(6.34 )

(5.84 )

9



2.92



(18.42 )

(116 )



(1) See "Oil and Gas Terms" section.

(2) See "Product Types" section.

(3) See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section.

Selected financial and operational information outlined in this news release should be read in conjunction with Coelacanth's unaudited condensed interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, which are available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.c a .

PRESIDENT'S MESSAGE

In Q3 2026, Coelacanth produced an average of 4,773 boe/d which was materially affected by turnarounds of the Westcoast pipeline and the McMahon gas plant that resulted in all of Coelacanth's production being shut-in from September 7th to October 21st. Production was fully restored as of the end of October and is currently estimated at 6,459 boe/d (25% oil and NGLs). Production from the new four-well 9-32 pad will be additive to this once on-stream.

Capital operations for Q3 and Q4 2026 focused on the drilling and completion of the 9-32 pad at Two Rivers East and completion of the 12-27 Lower Montney well at Two Rivers West. Coelacanth has just started flowing back the frac water from the 9-32 pad with expected test results to be released within the next few weeks.

The 9-32 pad includes three Lower Montney development wells plus an Upper Montney well that is a major step-out (seven miles toe to toe) from the successful B5-19 Upper Montney well previously drilled. A successful step-out at 9-32 would prove out a very material geographic area for reserve bookings as no undeveloped locations were booked to the greater area as at the end of 2025. The three Lower Montney wells, if successful, would also prove up additional acreage while providing valuable data to optimize future wells from both a cost and recovery perspective. The 12-27 well test has not yet been completed.

The long-term view for LNG expansion in British Columbia is very positive for Coelacanth's land. Coelacanth delivers its gas to the Westcoast pipeline that has a direct connection to Coastal GasLink and LNG Canada which recently announced FID of Phase II that will double its current capacity. Other planned and likely projects will only add to the demand for natural gas particularly in British Columbia. Both the federal and provincial governments have also stated support for further LNG developments that should help attract capital to these projects.

Coelacanth believes that lands that have scale and direct access to Coastal GasLink such as Coelacanth's 150 section contiguous block of Montney (estimated to hold 6.9 billion barrels of Discovered Oil Initially-In-Place (IIP) and 5.9 trillion cubic feet of Discovered Gas IIP plus 8.3 billion barrels of Undiscovered Oil IIP and 7.1 trillion cubic feet of Undiscovered Gas IIP) (1) will become increasingly valuable once proven up and ownership of potential LNG expansions are solidified.

(1) See news releases dated August 27, 2025 and April 22, 2026 for information relating to the Company's resources and reserves, and the Resources Data section of this news release.

OIL AND GAS TERMS

The Company uses the following frequently recurring oil and gas industry terms in the news release:

Liquids Bbls Barrels Bbls/d Barrels per day NGLs Natural gas liquids (includes condensate, pentane, butane, propane, and ethane) Condensate Pentane and heavier hydrocarbons Natural Gas Mcf Thousands of cubic feet Mcf/d Thousands of cubic feet per day MMcf/d Millions of cubic feet per day Oil Equivalent Boe Barrels of oil equivalent Boe/d Barrels of oil equivalent per day

Disclosure provided herein in respect of a boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent has been used for the calculation of boe amounts in the news release. This boe conversion rate is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release refers to certain measures that are not determined in accordance with IFRS (or "GAAP"). These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, financial measures that are determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company's performance. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP and other financial measures provides useful information to shareholders and investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's ongoing operating performance, and the measures provide increased transparency to better analyze the Company's performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted funds flow

Management uses adjusted funds flow to analyze performance and considers it a key measure as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate the cash necessary to fund future capital investments and abandonment obligations and to repay debt, if any. Adjusted funds flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and has been defined by the Company as cash flow from operating activities excluding the change in non-cash working capital related to operating activities and expenditures on decommissioning obligations. Management believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items involves a high degree of discretion and as such may not be useful for evaluating the Company's cash flows. Adjusted funds flow is reconciled from cash flow from operating activities as follows:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30



September 30

($000s)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Cash flow from operating activities

5,101



4,712



26,667



4,054

Add (deduct):















Decommissioning expenditures

799



198



829



385

Change in non-cash working capital

(3,382 )

(2,524 )

(3,924 )

(3,906 ) Adjusted funds flow (non-GAAP)

2,518



2,386



23,572



533







Net transportation expenses

Management considers net transportation expenses an important measure as it demonstrates the cost of utilized transportation related to the Company's production. Net transportation expenses is calculated as transportation expenses less unutilized transportation and is calculated as follows:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30



September 30

($000s)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Transportation expenses

1,612



1,168



5,194



2,498

Unutilized transportation

(533 )

(119 )

(748 )

(699 ) Net transportation expenses (non-GAAP)

1,079



1,049



4,446



1,799



Operating netback

Management considers operating netback an important measure as it demonstrates its profitability relative to current commodity prices. Operating netback is calculated as oil and natural gas sales less royalties, operating expenses, and net transportation expenses and is calculated as follows:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30



September 30

($000s)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Oil and natural gas sales

11,422



11,372



56,785



18,866

Royalties

(1,452 )

(2,324 )

(5,943 )

(3,725 ) Operating expenses

(3,751 )

(2,349 )

(13,404 )

(4,272 ) Net transportation expenses

(1,079 )

(1,049 )

(4,446 )

(1,799 ) Operating netback (non-GAAP)

5,140



5,650



32,992



9,070



Capital expenditures

Coelacanth utilizes capital expenditures as a measure of capital investment on property, plant, and equipment, exploration and evaluation assets and property acquisitions compared to its annual budgeted capital expenditures. Capital expenditures are calculated as follows:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30



September 30

($000s)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Capital expenditures - property, plant, and equipment

17,994



4,238



27,917



5,276

Capital expenditures - exploration and evaluation assets

6,687



1,866



8,036



40,802

Capital expenditures (non-GAAP)

24,681



6,104



35,953



46,078



Capital Management Measures

Adjusted working capital deficiency and net debt

Management uses adjusted working capital deficiency and net debt as measures to assess the Company's financial position. Adjusted working capital deficiency is calculated as current assets and restricted cash deposits less current liabilities, excluding the current portion of decommissioning obligations and other obligations. Net debt includes adjusted working capital deficiency and non-current portion of the credit facility.

($000s)

September 30, 2026



December 31, 2025

Current assets

7,211



6,119

Less:







Current liabilities

(26,549 )

(48,635 ) Working capital deficiency

(19,338 )

(42,516 ) Add:







Current portion of other obligations

4,417



4,037

Current portion of decommissioning obligations

422



545

Adjusted working capital deficiency (Capital management measure)

(14,499 )

(37,934 ) Credit facility, non-current

-



(38,101 ) Net debt (Capital management measure)

(14,499 )

(76,035 )

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Adjusted funds flow per share

Adjusted funds flow per share is a non-GAAP financial ratio, calculated using adjusted funds flow and the same weighted average basic and diluted shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share.

Net transportation expenses per boe

The Company utilizes net transportation expenses per boe to assess the per unit cost of utilized transportation related to the Company's production. Net transportation expenses per boe is calculated as net transportation expenses divided by total production for the applicable period.

Operating netback per boe

The Company utilizes operating netback per boe to assess the operating performance of its petroleum and natural gas assets on a per unit of production basis. Operating netback per boe is calculated as operating netback divided by total production for the applicable period.

Supplementary Financial Measures

The supplementary financial measures used in this news release (primarily average sales price per product type and certain per boe and per share figures) are either a per unit disclosure of a corresponding GAAP measure, or a component of a corresponding GAAP measure, presented in the financial statements. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a per unit basis are calculated by dividing the aggregate GAAP measure (or component thereof) by the applicable unit for the period. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a component basis of a corresponding GAAP measure are a granular representation of a financial statement line item and are determined in accordance with GAAP.

PRODUCT TYPES

The Company uses the following references to sales volumes in the news release:

Natural gas refers to shale gas.

Oil and condensate refers to condensate and tight oil combined.

Other NGLs refers to butane, propane and ethane combined.

Oil and NGLs refers to tight oil and NGLs combined.

Oil equivalent refers to the total oil equivalent of shale gas, tight oil, and NGLs combined, using the conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of shale gas to one barrel of oil equivalent.

The following is a complete breakdown of sales volumes for applicable periods by specific product types of shale gas, tight oil, and NGLs:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30



September 30

Sales Volumes by Product Type

2026



2025



2026



2025



















Condensate (bbls/d)

137



46



165



27

Other NGLs (bbls/d)

196



92



296



48

NGLs (bbls/d)

333



138



461



75



















Tight oil (bbls/d)

670



1,326



1,273



676

Condensate (bbls/d)

137



46



165



27

Oil and condensate (bbls/d)

807



1,372



1,438



703

Other NGLs (bbls/d)

196



92



296



48

Oil and NGLs (bbls/d)

1,003



1,464



1,734



751



















Shale gas (mcf/d)

22,618



10,896



27,180



6,050

Natural gas (mcf/d)

22,618



10,896



27,180



6,050



















Oil equivalent (boe/d)

4,773



3,280



6,264



1,759





FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This document contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information.

More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's oil and condensate, other NGLs, and natural gas production, capital programs, adjusted working capital deficiency and net debt. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions relating to prevailing commodity prices and exchange rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws, future well production rates, the performance of existing wells, the success of drilling new wells, the availability of capital to undertake planned activities, and the availability and cost of labour and services.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production rates, costs, and expenses, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, marketing and transportation, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in tax, royalty, and environmental legislation. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this document are made as of the date hereof for the purpose of providing the readers with the Company's expectations for the coming year. The forward-looking statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

RESOURCES DATA

GLJ Ltd. provided a Resource Report effective June 30, 2025 on Coelacanth's Two Rivers Montney lands encompassing approximately 150 net sections over four identified Montney zones. See news release dated August 27, 2025 for more details.

Total Petroleum Initially-In-Place is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated to exist originally in naturally occurring accumulations. It includes that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, as of a given date, to be contained in known accumulations, prior to production, plus those estimated quantities in accumulations yet to be discovered (equivalent to "total resources").

Discovered Petroleum Initially-In-Place (equivalent to discovered resources) is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, as of a given date, to be contained in known accumulations prior to production. The recoverable portion of discovered petroleum initially in place includes production, reserves, and contingent resources; the remainder is unrecoverable.

Reserves are estimated remaining quantities of oil and natural gas and related substances anticipated to be recoverable from known accumulations, as of a given date, based on the analysis of drilling, geological, geophysical, and engineering data; the use of established technology; and specified economic conditions, which are generally accepted as being reasonable. Reserves are further classified according to the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be subclassified based on development and production status.

Contingent Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations using established technology or technology under development, but which are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable due to one or more contingencies. Contingencies may include factors such as economic, legal, environmental, political, and regulatory matters, or a lack of markets. It is also appropriate to classify as contingent resources the estimated discovered recoverable quantities associated with a project in the early evaluation stage. Contingent Resources are further classified in accordance with the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be subclassified based on project maturity and/or characterized by their economic status.

Undiscovered Petroleum Initially-In-Place (equivalent to undiscovered resources) is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, on a given date, to be contained in accumulations yet to be discovered. The recoverable portion of undiscovered petroleum initially in place is referred to as "prospective resources," the remainder as "unrecoverable."

Prospective Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from undiscovered accumulations by application of future development projects. Prospective resources have both an associated chance of discovery and a chance of development. Prospective Resources are further subdivided in accordance with the level of certainty associated with recoverable estimates assuming their discovery and development and may be subclassified based on project maturity.

There is no certainty that any portion of the resources will be discovered. If discovered, there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the resources. The key variables relevant to the evaluation are porosity, reservoir thickness, pressure, water saturation and gas composition which have increasing uncertainty, both positive and negative, with distance from existing wells.

Coelacanth is an oil and natural gas company, actively engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324725