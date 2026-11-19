Addition of Hilltop Capital Partners Enables the Firm to Deploy Capital to the U.K. Housing Market

Pretium, a specialized investment firm with approximately $70 billion in assets under management, today announced it is expanding its residential real estate debt platform, further enabling the flow of capital to real estate investors, developers and homebuilders. Since launching its residential debt platform in December 2024, Pretium has lent approximately $8 billion for the purpose of new housing construction and the renovation of existing homes.

Building on its existing model, Pretium is adding the team from Hilltop Capital Partners ("Hilltop"), a specialized U.K.-based institutional capital advisor, investment manager and principal lender, to its vertically integrated residential real estate platform. Led by Paul Oberschneider and Tiger Craft, Hilltop has grown into a leading platform for residential development finance across the U.K since its founding in 2019.

"The U.K. faces a housing shortage of approximately four to five million homes, and the Hilltop team has built an impressive platform supporting homebuilders, developers and sponsors with flexible, solutions-oriented capital," said Jonathan Pruzan, Co-President at Pretium. "This expansion is a natural extension of the model we've built in the U.S., and we are pleased to welcome the Hilltop team to Pretium. Our real estate debt platform provides much-needed capital to grow the housing stock, while delivering value to our investors."

"U.K. homebuilders need capital that understands development risk and the full ecosystem of finance. Joining the Pretium ecosystem provides us the scale the U.K. homebuilder market requires right now, and I'm excited about what this means for the business in the years ahead," said Paul Oberschneider, Chairman of Hilltop.

"We are thrilled to be joining Pretium. The firm's depth of talent and focus on residential markets make this a natural fit for Hilltop. This gives us the infrastructure and backing to deliver flexible financing to U.K. residential developers and sponsors with greater speed, scale and certainty of execution," said Tiger Craft, CEO of Hilltop.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate equity and credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 and has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing and credit markets and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage. Pretium's platform has approximately $70 billion in assets and employs 7,000 people across 45+ offices as of June 30, 2026, including its New York headquarters, Miami, London, Abu Dhabi, Bangalore, Seoul and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

About Hilltop

Founded in 2019, Hilltop Credit Partners Limited, trading as Hilltop Capital Partners, is a London-based real estate credit investment adviser and principal lender, focused on providing capital solutions to residential property developers across the UK and Europe.

Funds advised by Hilltop have provided c. $300 million in debt funding to support the construction of over 1,000 residential units across the UK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261118876625/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Brenna Karp

Pretium

Media@pretium.com