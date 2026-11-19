Counter-UAS Market Size to Hit USD 55.25 Billion by 2034 | Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, India, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global counter-UAS market was valued at USD 11.60 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 14.41 billion in 2026 to USD 55.25 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period. North America dominated the counter-UAS market with a 31.03% share in 2025. Growth is driven by rising drone threats around military bases, airports, borders, ports and energy assets, and by a clear shift from standalone jammers to AI-enabled, layered counter-drone systems.

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Counter-UAS Market Drivers

Rising Drone-related Threats to Drive Market Growth

The primary driver of the counter-UAS market is the rapid increase in drone-related threats targeting military bases, borders, airports, ports, energy assets and other critical infrastructure. Low-cost unmanned aerial systems are now used for surveillance, smuggling, disruption and attack missions. Unauthorized drone activity is no longer viewed as an isolated security incident; it is treated as a persistent operational risk that demands continuous monitoring and rapid response. This is pushing defense agencies and infrastructure operators to invest in layered detection and mitigation systems.

Policy support is reinforcing this demand. In December 2024, the U.S. Department of Defense described unmanned aerial systems as an urgent and enduring threat to U.S. personnel, facilities and overseas assets, as well as a growing homeland security concern. Its strategy for countering unmanned systems aligned counter-UAS efforts with the Joint Counter-Small UAS Office and broader programs to protect critical installations and concentrated forces. Such strategic commitments translate into multi-year procurement budgets, providing strong visibility for counter-UAS market growth.

Counter-UAS Market Trends

AI-Enabled Layered Counter-UAS Architectures Drive Market Growth

A major trend in the counter-UAS market is the shift from standalone jamming solutions and sensor-only systems toward integrated, AI-enabled architectures. Faster, smaller and more coordinated drone threats require real-time classification and response rather than manual detection and delayed engagement. Buyers therefore prefer modular counter-UAS systems that combine radar, RF sensing, electro-optical/infrared payloads, detection and tracking, command-and-control and multiple mitigation options, and that can integrate with wider air-defense and base-security networks.

For instance, in December 2025, Lockheed Martin and Microsoft announced a collaboration to develop Sanctum, a next-generation counter-UAS capability that combines Lockheed Martin's mission-systems expertise with Microsoft's cloud and AI technologies. Partnerships between defense primes and technology companies are expected to accelerate software-led innovation across the counter-UAS industry.

Counter-UAS Market Restraints

Legal Restrictions on Active Mitigation to Restrain Market Growth

A key restraint on the counter-UAS market is the legal framework surrounding active mitigation, especially RF jamming, GNSS jamming/spoofing, cyber takeover and other solutions that interfere with communication links. These rules limit deployment by airports, private infrastructure operators, local authorities and some law enforcement agencies. As a result, many civilian buyers prioritize detection, tracking, electro-optical/infrared confirmation and command-and-control software first, while relying on government-led response models for neutralization. This slows the adoption of fully integrated counter-UAS solutions outside the defense sector.

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Counter-UAS Market Challenges

Difficulty in Detecting Low-Emission and Small Drone Threats

Many small and low-emission drones are hard to detect, classify and defeat in cluttered environments. Commercial drones, autonomous drones and low-RF or "dark" drones can avoid basic RF-based detection, while birds, buildings, terrain, radio interference and dense urban activity create false alarms. Addressing these threats requires multi-sensor fusion and real-time decision support, which increases system cost and operational complexity. This higher cost can slow adoption among smaller defense units, airports and law enforcement agencies with limited budgets.

Future Growth Opportunities in the Counter-UAS Market

Homeland Security and Critical Infrastructure to Create Major Opportunities

The biggest future growth opportunity in the counter-UAS market lies beyond traditional defense. Airports, seaports, power plants, oil & gas facilities, prisons, stadiums and public events all face rising exposure to unauthorized drones. These end users need early warning, detection, tracking, visual confirmation and real-time coordination with law enforcement, without disrupting civilian airspace. This opens room for scalable, modular and software-led counter-UAS solutions. The homeland security & border agencies segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2%, and the critical infrastructure application segment at 20.9%, during the forecast period.

Next-generation technologies will also shape future demand. High-power microwave systems are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 31.7%, the fastest among neutralization technologies, while C2/software/AI fusion is expected to be the fastest-growing component. Vendors that offer open, upgradeable architectures and subscription-style software updates are well placed to capture long-term value.

Impact of Ongoing Conflicts on the Counter-UAS Market

Rising Need to Protect Naval Vessels and Other Critical Assets Fuels Market Growth

The Russia-Ukraine war and conflicts in the Middle East have made drone threats a central defense-planning issue. In Ukraine, the widespread use of low-cost drones, FPV systems, loitering munitions and reconnaissance UAVs has pushed armies toward layered counter-UAS systems. In the Middle East, one-way attack UAVs and Red Sea maritime attacks have increased demand for solutions that protect naval vessels, ports, air bases and energy infrastructure.

Allied cooperation is also accelerating adoption. In September 2024, NATO held its Counter-UAS Technical Interoperability Exercise in the Netherlands, where 450 participants from 19 Allied nations and three partner nations, including Ukraine, tested more than 60 systems and technologies to improve their ability to detect, identify and neutralize malicious drone activity.

Counter-UAS Market Segmentation Analysis

By Platform:

The fixed segment dominated the counter-UAS market in 2025, as most high-value deployments protect static assets such as military bases, airfields, command centers, airports, ports and energy facilities. Fixed systems carry higher contract values because they bundle radar, EO/IR cameras, electronic warfare, interceptors, software, installation and lifecycle support. The naval/maritime segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.0%.

By Component:

Detection & tracking held the largest share in 2025, since every counter-drone operation starts with early identification and continuous tracking of aerial threats. C2/software/AI fusion is expected to be the fastest-growing component as buyers demand automated threat assessment.

By Threat Class:

Small commercial/Group 1-2 drones accounted for the largest share in 2025, as they are cheap, widely available and hard to distinguish from harmless civilian drones. Drone swarms are projected to register a CAGR of 26.1%.

By Neutralization Technology:

RF jamming held the largest share in 2025 because it is fast to deploy and low in cost per engagement. High-power microwave is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.7%.

By Application:

Military base & force protection led the market in 2025, while the critical infrastructure segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9%.

By End User:

Defense & military forces held the largest share in 2025 due to direct and frequent exposure to drone threats. Homeland security & border agencies are expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2%.

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Counter-UAS Market Regional Analysis

North America:

North America held the largest share of the counter-UAS market at 31.03% in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.1%. The U.S. has one of the most structured and well-funded counter-drone ecosystems, with demand from military base protection, homeland security, border surveillance, airport safety and critical infrastructure. The U.S. counter-UAS market stood at around USD 3.38 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.9%, supported by companies such as Lockheed Martin, RTX, Northrop Grumman, Anduril and L3Harris.

Europe:

Europe accounted for 27.98% of the global market in 2025, driven by the Russia-Ukraine war, NATO rearmament and the need to protect air bases, ammunition depots, ports and borders. According to SIPRI, Europe's military expenditure rose 14% in 2025 to USD 864 billion. France and the U.K. are key markets, at around USD 0.47 billion and USD 0.38 billion respectively in 2025.

Asia Pacific:

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6%, supported by China's military modernization, India's border-security needs, Japan and South Korea's air-base protection programs and Australia's growing counter-drone focus. SIPRI reports that military spending in Asia and Oceania reached USD 681 billion in 2025, up 8.1%. Japan's counter-UAS market reached around USD 0.27 billion in 2025.

Middle East:

The Middle East is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7%, as repeated drone, missile and maritime threats across the Gulf and Red Sea drive demand to protect military bases, oil & gas assets, ports and desalination plants. Middle East military expenditure reached USD 218 billion in 2025. Saudi Arabia's counter-UAS market stood at around USD 0.58 billion in 2025.

Rest of the World:

Africa and Latin America hold a smaller share but are expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.6%. Africa's counter-UAS market, valued at around USD 0.27 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 2.10 billion by 2034, while Latin America reached about USD 0.19 billion in 2025 on border-security and organized-crime response needs.

Key Companies Profiled:

Anduril Industries, Inc., ASELSAN A.S., Dedrone by Axon, D-Fend Solutions, DroneShield Limited, Elbit Systems Ltd., HENSOLDT AG, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, QinetiQ Group plc, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., RTX Corporation, Saab AB, SRC, Inc., Teledyne FLIR LLC and Thales Group.

Latest Industry Developments in the Counter-UAS Market

December 2025: Lockheed Martin and Microsoft announced a collaboration to develop Sanctum, a next-generation counter-UAS capability built on cloud and AI technologies.

Lockheed Martin and Microsoft announced a collaboration to develop Sanctum, a next-generation counter-UAS capability built on cloud and AI technologies. July 2025: Australia awarded an initial wave of about USD 11.09 million in contracts to 11 vendors under Project LAND 156 to field at least 120 drone detection and defeat technologies.

Australia awarded an initial wave of about USD 11.09 million in contracts to 11 vendors under Project LAND 156 to field at least 120 drone detection and defeat technologies. October 2024: Anduril Industries secured a USD 249.98 million U.S. Department of Defense contract for more than 500 Roadrunner-M interceptors and additional Pulsar electronic warfare systems.

Anduril Industries secured a USD 249.98 million U.S. Department of Defense contract for more than 500 Roadrunner-M interceptors and additional Pulsar electronic warfare systems. October 2024: The U.S. Marine Corps awarded Invariant Corp. and Anduril Federal a combined USD 400 million IDIQ contract for a Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Engagement System.

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