Seven UK Police Forces Selected Mark43 to Deliver New Records Management System

Contracts signed as the RMS Gen 2 programme for seven forces moves into implementation

MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety operations platform, today announced that the Police and Crime Commissioners for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, Norfolk and Suffolk have selected the company to deliver a new Records Management System (RMS) to the seven forces. Contract signing concludes a rigorous procurement process and moves the seven-force RMS Gen 2 programme into implementation.

Jane Gyford, Senior Responsible Officer for the RMS Gen 2 programme, said: "The signing of these contracts is a landmark moment in our journey to deliver a modern, efficient, and user-focused Records Management System across the consortium. By working together, the seven forces have secured a solution that will support officers and staff with more intuitive technology, helping them spend less time navigating systems and more time focused on serving the public. We look forward to working closely with Mark43 as we move into the implementation phase and begin turning this shared vision into reality."

Mark43 RMS is a secure, cloud-native platform designed to streamline workflows, reduce administrative burdens and make critical information easier to access and share. The new system will replace Athena and support officers and staff in their daily work across intelligence, investigation, case management and custody. It is expected to serve approximately 30,600 users across the seven forces. Mark43 will collaborate closely with the seven forces to ensure the system is configured to the forces' operational needs and delivers lasting benefits to the public.

"Seven forces have come together to modernise a core part of their operations," said Bob Hughes, Mark43 CEO. "This agreement builds on our work with police forces across the UK and reflects growing demand for modern, cloud-native technology. We appreciate the trust they've placed in Mark43 and are committed to delivering a system that supports the officers and staff who rely on it every day."

"After having spent two days speaking with chiefs and government leaders at the APCC & NPCC Partnership Summit, it's clear that change is coming to UK policing, and true, first-class collaboration will become a strategic imperative," said Matt Polega, Mark43 Co-founder and Managing Director, UK. "We've listened to police leaders and practitioners and understand that partnership, flexibility, and modernity are core to any project of this scale. We are already working closely with all seven forces, and that partnership will be central as we help UK policing move forward."

"We're excited to support Mark43 and the seven forces as they modernise how information is shared, strengthen collaboration and support delivery of outcomes for communities and the public," said Managing Director of Accenture's UK and Global Public Safety Practice James Slessor.

The RMS programme for the seven forces expands Mark43's work in UK policing alongside Cumbria Constabulary, Greater Manchester Police and the SBA Police Cyprus.

About Mark43

Mark43 brings modern technology to public safety, helping policing and emergency services work faster, smarter, and keep communities safer. Its integrated records management and data analytics solutions form a unified, real-time platform that streamlines workflows and improves response times. Trusted by more than 300 agencies across the U.K. and U.S., Mark43's cloud-native platform equips public safety professionals with innovative tools, AI capabilities, and a robust cybersecurity foundation to help agencies meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.

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