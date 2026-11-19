Ajman Media Forum explores who leads government messaging in the age of algorithms

AJMAN, UAE, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajman Media Forum 2026 - THE SIGNAL explored the impact of algorithms and artificial intelligence on government communication, content creation, message management and audience engagement during a session titled 'Government in the Age of the Algorithm: Who Leads the Message?', held on the Forum's opening day.

The session featured HE Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Government Cyber Security Council, and Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TRENDS Group. It was moderated by Alia Al Nuaimi, Senior Researcher at TRENDS Research & Advisory.

Al Kuwaiti highlighted the UAE's efforts to counter ongoing cyber and technological threats targeting critical infrastructure, including those involving artificial intelligence. He classified these threats into three main categories: cybercrime, including extortion, fraud, impersonation, rumours and deepfakes; extremist content and attempts to undermine national loyalty; and cyber and hybrid warfare, which exploits digital platforms, media and narratives to influence public opinion and destabilise societies.

He explained that AI is being used across all three categories, from developing cyberattacks and exploiting vulnerabilities to generating misleading content and deepfakes. These threats have targeted vital sectors, including energy, water desalination, electricity, healthcare and telecommunications, with more than 40 associated entities and organisations identified across over 20 countries.

Al Kuwaiti stressed that the UAE's resilience rests on its security and technological preparedness, alongside the unity of its community, including citizens, residents and visitors. He described community cohesion, rooted in the country's values and cultural heritage, as the first line of defence against emerging threats.

Reflecting on lessons from the UAE's experience in protecting its critical infrastructure, he outlined the five pillars of the National Cybersecurity Strategy. These include governance and legislation that support the digital economy; protection and preparedness to address AI misuse; developing sovereign technologies to ensure business continuity; strengthening partnerships with the public and private sectors and international organisations, including the United Nations and INTERPOL; and building national industries while investing in talent development.

He said more than 200 accounts on platforms including X and Instagram had been identified as spreading rumours, defaming the UAE, and misleading public opinion, and that action had been taken against those involved. He emphasised the importance of appropriate measures to address the spread of false information.

Al Kuwaiti concluded by highlighting the need to continue developing sovereign technologies, investing in human capital and strengthening the values and cultural heritage of Emirati society. He reaffirmed that national cohesion and institutional coordination remain central to confronting emerging threats.

For his part, Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali outlined TRENDS Group's role in supporting government entities and decision-makers through research, surveys, and data-driven insights.

He explained that the Group operates through five principal arms, including TRENDS Global, alongside specialised divisions covering research and studies, opinion polling, training and advisory services.

Al-Ali highlighted a survey whose target sample expanded from 4,000 to 15,000 participants with support from the Cyber Security Council. He also referred to an online observatory study examining changes within the Emirati family, explaining that it had submitted its preliminary findings to the relevant authorities.

He further emphasised the role of research institutions in developing national talent and strengthening media professionals' awareness of the risks associated with disinformation and information originating from overseas sources.

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