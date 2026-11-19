Ali Al Nuaimi at Ajman Media Forum: Credibility and trust are the foundations of influential media

AJMAN, UAE, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajman Media Forum 2026 - THE SIGNAL hosted a session titled 'The Battle of Narratives: When Information Becomes a Weapon', during which HE Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), examined how information and media narratives shape public opinion, and the role of media in building trust and strengthening credibility amid the rapid proliferation of digital content.

Al Nuaimi emphasised that information is a powerful force in shaping perceptions and influencing minds, and that media plays an essential role in the success of political, economic and educational initiatives. He explained that effective media planning is integral to achieving strategic objectives, stressing that even factual information must be presented within a clear and compelling context to resonate with audiences. He noted that a message's reach is only one measure of its success, while its ability to persuade is equally important.

During the session, moderated by media personality Saud Al Kaabi, Al Nuaimi affirmed that credibility and trust are the foundations of any influential media presence. He urged media professionals to concentrate on their areas of expertise and build their professional standing around their knowledge and capabilities, exercising sound judgement when engaging in public discourse. He also stressed that patriotism must be backed by reliable references and rigorous fact-checking to ensure well-intentioned efforts contribute to accurate, responsible communication.

Responding to a question about distinguishing genuine public opinion from coordinated social media campaigns, Al Nuaimi highlighted the importance of understanding information sources and the references underpinning media narratives. He explained that the messages shared by the UAE's leadership through social media provide clear direction on the country's future and offer media professionals a framework for addressing national priorities, including investment in talent and youth development, and the empowerment of women.

Al Nuaimi also urged media professionals to exercise strategic judgement in choosing which narratives to engage with, particularly when responding to campaigns designed to dictate the timing and terms of public debate. He cautioned that engagement can inadvertently amplify such campaigns and expand their reach. Instead, he encouraged a focus on national priorities, initiatives and development projects that contribute to nation-building, while safeguarding reputation through respect for the rule of law and effective communication.

Addressing artificial intelligence, Al Nuaimi described it as a transformative reality that requires a clear vision and forward-looking approach to harness its potential across individuals, institutions and nations. Highlighting the UAE's initiatives in this field, he stressed the importance of keeping pace with technological advancements and developing the skills needed to use AI tools effectively, given their growing influence on everyday life and professional practices.

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